Hyderabad real estate: Casagrand launches ultra-luxury villa project, prices from ₹2.99 crore

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Casagrand has launched an ultra-luxury gated villa project in Medchal, Hyderabad, with villas priced from ₹2.99 crore, the company said in a statement. Bengaluru-based developer Casagrand has launched an ultra-luxury gated villa project in Medchal, Hyderabad, with villas priced from ₹2.99 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The 12-acre project, Casagrand Crestwood, will comprise 130 five-bedroom villas. According to the developer, each villa will include a private home theatre, a private garden, and provision for an in-villa lift.

The project will also include landscaped gardens and a 17,000-sq-ft clubhouse with a rooftop swimming pool. Each villa includes over 1,200 sq ft of private garden space and a 375 sq ft backyard with a floor height of 9 feet 10 inches, the statement said.



Also Read: Casagrand enters the Dubai market with a nearly ₹1000 crore luxury project

The common area amenities will include a pickleball court, multipurpose sports court, and a skating area, among others, it said.

Located in Medchal along NH-44, the project will connect to the Outer Ring Road and be close to residential hubs such as Kompally, Suchitra and Secunderabad. The corridor has witnessed infrastructure upgrades, with social infrastructure, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and transport connectivity contributing to its emergence as an investment destination, the company said.

Last December, the company had announced its entry into Dubai with a nearly ₹1,000-crore luxury residential project on the Dubai Islands, featuring 131 premium residences ranging from 827 sq ft to 2,536 sq ft.

The project, named Casagrand Hermina, is located in the Dubai Islands district and marks the start of the developer’s Middle East expansion strategy. Casagrand Hermina includes 131 premium residences within a B+G+13 structure. Homes range from 827 sq ft to 2,536 sq ft, it had said.