Casagrand enters the Dubai market with a Nearly ₹1000 crore luxury project

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Casagrand has announced its entry into Dubai with a nearly ₹1,000-crore luxury residential project on the Dubai Islands, featuring 131 premium residences ranging from 827 sq ft to 2,536 sq ft, the company said. Bengaluru developer Casagrand has entered the Dubai market with a nearly ₹1,000-crore luxury project on Dubai Islands, offering 131 homes sized 827–2,536 sq ft, the company said. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The project, named Casagrand Hermina, is located in the Dubai Islands district and marks the start of the developer’s Middle East expansion strategy. The company plans to add 6 million sq ft of premium residential and mixed-use developments across the UAE over the next three years, it said.

Casagrand Hermina includes 131 premium residences within a B+G+13 structure. Homes range from 827 sq ft to 2,536 sq ft, targeting both global investors and end-users, it said.



Also Read: Casagrand secures ₹700 crore investment from Blackstone for 4.2 million sq ft development

Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand, said that Dubai was chosen after significant deliberation and planning. “With Casagrand Hermina, we have merged the calm of a serene waterfront with the energy of a modern urban hub, demonstrating our commitment to creating future-ready homes that appeal to global homebuyers,” he said.

Casagrand’s entry comes as the Dubai Islands undergo accelerated growth under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The district is slated to feature 21 km of Blue Flag-certified beaches, nine marinas, over 80 planned hotels, and two golf courses. Upcoming connectivity upgrades, including an eight-lane bridge linking the islands to Downtown Dubai by 2026 and a proposed Metro link, are expected to drive demand in the area.



Also Read: Pune real estate: Chennai-based Casagrand purchases land parcel for ₹126 crore in Wagholi

Last month, Casagrand said that it has entered into a strategic investment deal with Blackstone under which the US-headquartered alternative investment firm had agreed to invest ₹700 crore to develop a 4.2 million sq ft of industrial and warehousing infrastructure near Chennai

The company aims to develop two large-scale industrial and logistics parks spanning 154 acres in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, the statement said.