Hyderabad residential property registrations up 14% in Dec 2025; transaction value rises 23%

Residential property registrations in Hyderabad rose 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in December 2025, while the total value of homes registered increased 23 per cent YoY during the same period. Nearly 6,600 residential properties worth ₹4,399 crore were registered in the month, as per an analysis by Knight Frank India. Hyderabad real estate: As many as 6,600 residential properties worth ₹4,399 crore were registered in the month of December, as per an analysis by Knight Frank India. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The weighted average price of registered homes climbed 5 per cent YoY, while properties priced above ₹1 crore accounted for 18 per cent of total registrations.

The Hyderabad residential market spans four districts: Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy and includes transactions from both the primary and secondary real estate markets.

Hyderabad sees 37 per cent jump in ₹ 1 crore-plus home registrations in Dec 2025 In December 2025, registrations of homes priced above ₹1 crore in Hyderabad jumped 37% year-on-year (YoY), accounting for 18% of all registered properties, up from 15% in December 2024. In value terms, homes priced above ₹1 crore accounted for a dominant 48% of total transaction value, underscoring the city’s sustained demand for premium housing, the analysis showed.

Most registered homes in Hyderabad measured between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft, comprising 68–69 per cent of total registrations, while units above 2,000 sq ft accounted for 14–16 per cent during 2025, the analysis showed.

The top five deals in December 2025 involved properties valued at over ₹7 crore, with four recorded in Rangareddy (West) and one in Hyderabad (Central), it showed.

“Hyderabad’s residential market in 2025 reflects a clear consolidation phase marked by value-led growth rather than pure volume expansion. While overall registrations were marginally lower over the year, the 11 per cent rise in transaction value underscores a decisive shift toward higher-value housing. Registrations of homes priced above ₹1 crore grew by a significant 35 per cent YoY, highlighting sustained buyer confidence in larger, higher-value residences," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

