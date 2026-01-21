MMR, Bengaluru, Pune lead with 126 land deals across India in 2025; residential projects take the largest pie

At least 126 land deals covering over 3,772 acres were closed across seven top cities in 2025, compared with 133 deals for more than 2,514 acres in 2024. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) led the activity with 32 deals spanning 500 acres, followed by Bengaluru with 27 deals over 454 acres and Pune with 18 deals covering more than 308 acres, according to an analysis by Anarock. At least 126 land deals covering over 3,772 acres were closed across seven top cities in 2025, a report has said. (Photo for representational purposes only) (HT Photo by Vikas Khot) (HT_PRINT)

Among tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Ahmedabad topped with 3 deals covering 603 acres, while Amritsar, Mysore, Nagpur and Vadodara saw two deals each.

Of the total, over 96 deals for approximately 1,877 acres were proposed for residential development, including plotted developments, township projects, and luxury villas.

Also Read: L&T Realty acquires 1.34 acres of land for ₹448.6 crore in Mumbai's Elphinstone Road to build a commercial project

Overall, at least 126 land deals covering more than 3,772 acres were closed across India in 2025, compared with 133 deals totalling more than 2,514 acres in 2024. While the number of land transactions was slightly below that in 2024, the total volume recorded in all of 2025 surpassed that of 2024. Developers collectively acquired thousands of acres across key metros and emerging corridors, reflecting renewed confidence in housing demand, commercial absorption, and infrastructure-led growth, the analysis showed.

“Latest ANAROCK Research data indicates that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) led the activity in the number of land deals in 2025, with 32 deals spanning over 500+ acres of land,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group. “Importantly, land buying was not limited to luxury residential projects - integrated townships, plotted developments, industrial parks, data centres, and mixed-use formats also dominated acquisition strategies in 2025,” he said.

Also Read: Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor sell 11-storey Mumbai commercial property to NTT for ₹559 crore

Of the total land deals in 2025, over 96 deals for approximately 1,877 acres were proposed for residential development (including plotted developments, township projects, and luxury villas). More than 597 acres across four deals are earmarked for industrial and logistic parks, as many as 1045 acres across eight deals for mixed-use development, 79 acres for commercial and data centres, 107 acres for warehousing, 13 acres for retail, among others, the analysis showed.

MMR records highest land area transacted Among the top 7 cities, MMR saw the highest land area transacted with more than 500 acres in 32 separate deals, accounting for over 13 per cent share of the total land transacted across India in 2025. The planned developments include residential, commercial, industrial, data centre, and plotted developments, it showed.

Bengaluru sealed 27 separate deals, accounting for a 12 per cent share of the total land area transacted in 2025, with more than 454 acres changing hands for various residential developments, including villas and plotted developments, as well as commercial and warehousing developments.

Pune saw 18 separate deals closed for a cumulative 308.49 acres, proposed for residential, mixed-use, township, retail, and industrial and logistics park developments.

NCR records 16 land deals, including 8 in Noida NCR closed 16 deals totalling approximately 137.22 acres, earmarked for residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. City-wise, there were four deals for 39.75 acres in Gurugram, eight deals for 41.28 acres in Noida, two deals for 30.89 acres in Delhi, one deal for 12 acres in Greater Noida, and one deal for 13.3 acres in Ghaziabad, the analysis showed.

Hyderabad saw nine separate deals closed, totalling 57 acres, earmarked for residential development only. Chennai saw eight deals for 121.85 acres closed, proposed for an industrial and logistic park and residential developments. Kolkata saw no land deal in 2025, the analysis showed.