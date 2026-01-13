Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra Kapoor sell Mumbai commercial property for ₹559 crore

Actor Tusshar Kapoor’s firm, Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited, along with his father, veteran Bollywood star Jeetendra Kapoor’s company, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited, has sold a commercial property in Mumbai’s Chandivali for ₹559.25 crore, according to documents accessed by Square Yards. Actor Tusshar Kapoor’s Tusshar Infra Developers and Jeetendra Kapoor’s Pantheon Buildcon have sold a commercial property in Chandivali, Mumbai, for ₹559.25 crore, documents show. (File Photo )

Earlier, in May 2025, Jeetendra Kapoor and his family sold a land parcel in Mumbai’s Andheri to NTT Global Data Centres for ₹855 crore last year and it is believed to be among the most expensive land deals recorded last year.

According to the IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located in Balaji IT Park (DC-10 Building), Chandivali. The property sold by Tusshar Kapoor and his father, Jitendra Kapoor, is valued at Rs. 559.25 crore. It has a built-up area of about 30,195 sq m (about 3,25,016 sq ft).

Last year, a transaction was recorded in Balaji IT Park, with the deal registered in May 2025 for a value of ₹855 crore.

A list of questions has been sent to Tusshar Infra Developers and Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited. The story will be updated once a response is received.



Chandivali is an emerging residential–commercial micro-market in central Mumbai, known for its strategic location and improving infrastructure. Nestled between established business districts such as Powai, Andheri East, and Saki Naka, Chandivali enjoys excellent connectivity via the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), LBS Marg, and the Eastern Express Highway.

The area is well served by the Mumbai Metro Line 1 and the upcoming metro corridors, enhancing access to key parts of the city. Its proximity to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport further adds to its appeal for both residents and businesses. Chandivali benefits significantly from its closeness to major employment hubs, including Powai’s IT parks, SEEPZ, MIDC, BKC, and Lower Parel.

At the same time, nearby commercial zones, corporate offices, and business parks generate consistent demand for rental housing and support services. This combination of strong residential demand, improving social infrastructure, and strategic connectivity positions Chandivali as a stable and increasingly attractive real estate destination in Mumbai, according to the documents.

Jeetendra has starred in numerous commercially successful films, including Farz (1967), Khilona (1970), Caravan (1971), Dharam Veer (1977), and Tohfa (1984). He later established Balaji Telefilms, one of India’s leading production houses, which played a major role in shaping.



Tusshar Kapoor is an Indian actor and producer known for his work in Hindi films. He made his acting debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), a commercial success that earned him recognition as a promising newcomer. He has appeared in a variety of films across genres, including Golmaal (2006), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), and The Dirty Picture (2011). Tusshar is especially popular for his comic role as Lucky in the Golmaal film series.