Facebook India leases nearly 69,702 sq ft office space in Hyderabad’s Hitec City for five years

Facebook India has leased nearly 69,702 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad’s Hitec City for a five-year term at a monthly rent of almost ₹67 lakh, reinforcing the city’s position as a key global capability centre (GCC) and technology hub.



According to the lease deed accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the agreement was signed between Mahanga Commercial Properties Pvt Ltd and Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of Meta.



The company has taken space in the Skyview 20 building at The Skyview complex, with the lease registered on December 2, 2025. Rent commencement began on December 18, 2025, while the lease term is effective from July 18, 2025, for a period of five years, the documents showed.



The office space is located on the fourth floor and comes with 70 car parking slots. Facebook India has paid a security deposit of ₹4.01 crore for the transaction. As per the agreement, the rent will escalate by 15% after three years, they showed.



In 2024, Facebook renewed its lease for 3.7 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for ₹2.8 crore monthly rent across two separate transactions, registration documents accessed by Propstack showed. The office is located in The Skyview in Hitech City, one of the prime IT corridors in the city.



The company paid ₹65.7 lakh rent for 84,053 sq ft for the transaction that was renewed in December. In another transaction that was renewed in April that year, Facebook paid ₹2.15 crore monthly rent for 2.8 lakh sq ft. The total tenure of the lease is five years. The company paid a total security deposit of ₹16.8 crore.



Hyderabad is attracting a record number of GCCs, driven by its skilled and abundant workforce, under a dollar office rent, progressive government policies, world-class infrastructure, strong digital connectivity and a diversified sector base spanning pharma, technology, BFSI and life sciences. The city has outpaced Bengaluru in recent years, capturing nearly 40% of new greenfield GCC setups in India over the past three years, say real estate experts.

Hyderabad’s office market closed 2025 on a notably firm footing with momentum from the first half of the year extending meaningfully into H2 2025. For the full year, office transactions reached 1.06 mn sq m (11.4 mn sq ft), registering a 10% YoY increase and marking the second-highest annual leasing volume on record, surpassed only by the transactions of 1.19 mn sq m (12.8 mn sq ft) achieved in 2019, a report by Knight Frank has said.



This performance reflects sustained occupier confidence despite a sharply constrained supply environment. Leasing activity in H2 2025 remained steady, with 0.51 mn sq m (5.5 mn sq ft) transacted, up 4% YoY, underscoring that demand was well distributed through the year rather than being front-loaded, it said.

The occupier mix in H2 2025 highlighted Hyderabad’s deepening global orientation. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) emerged as the largest demand driver, accounting for 50% of the total leasing, up from 38% in H2 2024 with leasing volumes increasing by 36% YoY, the report said.



Several large and strategic GCC commitments were recorded during the period, with major transactions anchored by Charles Schwab Corporation, Warner Bros. Discovery, Randstad, Goldman Sachs, and ServiceNow. Sectorally, GCC leasing was well diversified, led by occupiers belonging to other services such as consulting, healthcare and entertainment industries (36%), followed by BFSI (32%), manufacturing (18%), and IT/ITeS (15%), underscoring Hyderabad’s evolution beyond a pure technology driven back-office hub, it noted.