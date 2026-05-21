Bengaluru’s 3BHK priced at ₹6.5 crore sparks debate: Why does Benson Town neighbourhood command such steep prices?
A ₹6.5 cr 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru’s Benson Town has sparked debate online, with users divided over its luxury appeal. Here’s why it commands high home costs
A luxury 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru’s upscale Benson Town–Millers Road neighbourhood has sparked debate online after a Reddit post featuring the property went viral, drawing reactions ranging from admiration to disbelief over the city’s soaring luxury housing prices. Millers Road and Benson Town, located in central Bengaluru near the Cantonment area, have long been known for their old-money charm, low-density layouts, and premium apartment projects catering to high-net-worth buyers.
The post, shared on Reddit, featured a premium apartment at Gold Opus on Miller Road. According to the listing, the fully furnished apartment spans 2,850 sq ft on the sixth floor and comes with two car parks, servant quarters, a swimming pool, children’s play area, and a north-facing layout. The asking price: ₹6.5 crore.
“Exclusive 3 bedroom well furnished flat on the higher floor with an exotic view, servants qtrs, swimming pool and children's play area,” the post said.
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Luxury appeal meets concerns for affordability
While several users praised the apartment’s location and upscale features, many questioned whether the price was justified, especially for a 3BHK unit in Bengaluru.
One Reddit user dismissed the property outright, calling it a “useless, cramped, overpriced abode.”
Others, however, viewed it as an aspirational purchase symbolic of Bengaluru’s booming luxury real estate market. One comment that resonated widely online read: “Dream house. I’m earning 30 LPA, but I come from a middle-class background. No matter how much I work, I’ll never be able to afford it.”
Millers Road and Benson Town, located in central Bengaluru near Cantonment areas, have long been associated with old-money residences, low-density layouts, and luxury apartment developments catering to high-net-worth buyers. Over the past few years, land scarcity and demand for centrally located homes have pushed prices sharply higher in these pockets.
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What is fetching such sky-high prices in Millers Road and Benson Town?
According to local brokers, the premium pricing in Bengaluru’s Benson Town and Millers Road micro-markets is driven largely by their legacy appeal, central location, and severe land scarcity rather than ultra-modern amenities alone.
“Benson Town has always had its own charm because it is one of the older parts of Bengaluru. Many of the roads still carry British-era names, which adds to the character of the neighbourhood,” Kiran Kumar of Hanu Reddy Realty, said.
Located within the central business district (CBD), the area is close to key commercial and lifestyle hubs such as MG Road, offers direct connectivity to the Outer Ring Road, and is easily accessible to the railway station. The locality is known for its tree-lined streets, low-density layout, and longstanding reputation as an upscale residential pocket.
Kumar noted that the new housing supply in the area remains extremely limited due to limited land availability. “There are hardly any large land parcels left. Most new luxury developments are coming up after old independent homes are repurposed or redeveloped,” he said.
That scarcity has pushed apartment prices sharply higher. Flats in the locality are now selling at around ₹20,000 per sq ft, taking the price of a typical 3BHK apartment to nearly ₹4.5 crore even in projects that are five to 10 years old, he added.
New 2BHK apartments in the area are currently priced at around ₹2 crore to ₹2.2 crore, while resale units typically range from ₹1.5 crore to ₹1.8 crore, depending on the property's age, unit size, and available amenities.
While most projects are gated communities, Kumar noted that many do not offer modern amenities due to limited land parcels. Instead, buyers are paying primarily for the address, exclusivity, and luxury positioning attached to the neighbourhood. “In many projects here, it’s the location and the luxury quotient that sell more than large clubhouses or extensive amenities,” he said.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More