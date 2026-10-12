Branded residences market in India to grow 126% in six years, driven by urban demand unlike resort-led growth in Asia-Pacific

Rising domestic wealth is fuelling the next phase of growth in India’s branded residences market, with the number of projects forecast to increase by 126% over the next six years, one of the strongest growth rates in Asia-Pacific. Unlike much of the region, where expansion is largely resort-led, India’s market is expected to be driven increasingly by major urban centres, extending beyond hospitality-led resort developments, according to a Savills report.

India’s branded residences market is projected to grow 126% over the next six years, with expansion increasingly driven by urban developments beyond traditional hospitality-led resort projects, a report by Savills has said. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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India and Thailand remain key contributors to Asia-Pacific’s branded residential pipeline, featuring among the region’s top 10 markets by pipeline activity. In India, growth is increasingly extending beyond traditional hospitality-led resort developments to urban, non-hospitality branded residences, alongside the continued development of resort markets, the report noted.

According to the latest Savills Branded Residences Asia Pacific 2026 report, India's growth trajectory is distinctive within Asia Pacific. While the region is seeing a significant shift towards resort-based branded residences, the report expects India's expansion to be increasingly driven by major urban centres, supported by rapid wealth creation, expanding metropolitan populations and growing domestic appetite for internationally branded products.

The urban orientation of India's market reflects the country's combination of population scale, economic growth and rising aspirational consumption. As branded residences expand across major metropolitan centres, the segment is expected to become increasingly relevant to India's evolving residential landscape.

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{{^usCountry}} The report notes that rapid wealth creation across major APAC economies is generating a larger pool of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking branded residences closer to home. This is reducing the sector's reliance on international purchasers and making domestic demand increasingly central to its development. India's projected growth of 126% sits within this wider structural shift towards domestic wealth and demand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report notes that rapid wealth creation across major APAC economies is generating a larger pool of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking branded residences closer to home. This is reducing the sector's reliance on international purchasers and making domestic demand increasingly central to its development. India's projected growth of 126% sits within this wider structural shift towards domestic wealth and demand. {{/usCountry}}

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“India is entering an important next phase in the evolution of branded residences and, for the first time, has entered the top 10 markets in Asia Pacific for branded residences. With a projected 126% growth in branded residential projects, India is emerging as a particularly important market for the sector, with growth increasingly extending beyond traditional hospitality-led resort developments into urban, non-hospitality branded residences,” Shveta Jain, Managing Director, Residential Services, Savills India, said,

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What distinguishes India within the Asia Pacific landscape is the potential for this growth to be led by major urban centres, alongside the continued development of resort markets. As domestic wealth grows and consumer expectations evolve, we expect quality, service, brand credibility and the strength of the overall residential proposition to become increasingly important in shaping demand for branded residences, she said.

Real Estate: ₹92,000 crore market; Delhi-NCR tops project count">India leads Asia-Pacific in branded residences with ₹92,000 crore market; Delhi-NCR tops project count

Nearly half of branded residence projects in Asia-Pacific are now in the luxury segment

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The Asia-Pacific branded residences market is diversifying, with projects spanning a wider range of brands and price points. Luxury projects account for 48% of the pipeline, while upscale developments make up a further 23%.

According to the report, this shift reflects changing buyer demographics and development economics, with developers and brands increasingly targeting buyers seeking quality, services and brand association at more accessible price points.

Branded residences in Asia-Pacific command an average premium below the global average of 33%

The diversification is accompanied by stronger pricing power. The average brand premium in Asia-Pacific rose from 23% to 29% over the past year, although it remains below the global average of 33%.

Resort-based branded residences are becoming an increasingly important part of the regional pipeline. Resorts account for 50% of completed schemes and 65% of projects in the pipeline, supported by the continued appeal of destinations such as Bali and Phuket. At the same time, the integrated hotel-and-residential model is gaining ground. Standalone developments account for 30% of completed schemes but only 16% of the pipeline, as developers increasingly favour co-located projects that combine residences with hospitality, shared amenities and lifestyle offerings, the report noted.

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Asia Pacific is currently the second most established branded residential region globally, accounting for approximately 23% of completed schemes worldwide. A further 187 projects are expected to be delivered by 2032, representing forecast growth of 97%, the report noted.

Savills expects the region to diversify further through master-planned communities that combine branded residences with hotels, retail, wellness, and leisure, alongside a greater focus on wellness and longevity, and expansion into emerging markets.