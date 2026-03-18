Gulshan Group to invest ₹1,000 crore to build tallest Taj hotel and branded serviced apartments in Noida

Noida-based real estate developer Gulshan Group has partnered with Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) to invest ₹1,000 crore in developing the country’s tallest Taj Hotel, along with Taj-branded serviced apartments in Noida. The project is expected to generate total revenue of around ₹2,000 crore. Gulshan Group has partnered with Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) to invest ₹1,000 crore in developing the country’s tallest Taj Hotel, along with Taj-branded serviced apartments in Noida

Located in Sector 129 along the Noida Expressway, the development is slated for completion over the next five years. The Taj-branded serviced apartments will span approximately 7,500 sq. ft, the company's top officials said.

This will be the tallest Taj Hotel in India and the first in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It also marks the second Taj-branded residential project in the country after Chennai, they said.

The company did not disclose the price of the serviced apartments.

The 57-storey development will comprise both a hotel and branded residences, featuring a 150-room Taj hotel and 74 Taj-branded serviced apartments. Construction has commenced, and the project is expected to be completed within five years.

“Bringing Taj to Noida under Gulshan’s vision is our way of shaping the city’s luxury narrative and delivering an address that will stand as a benchmark for generations to come. We are investing ₹1,000 crore to create not just an iconic development, but also one of India’s most distinctive branded serviced apartment offerings,” said Gulshan Nagpal, chairman, Gulshan Group, adding the project is expected to generate total revenue of around ₹2,000 crore.

He said that the group plans to partner with Taj for similar serviced apartment projects across other micro-markets.

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Yukti Nagpal, director, Gulshan Group, said that “This project is our statement to the industry, reimagining luxury beyond traditional boundaries by blending the glamour of hospitality with the magnanimous scale of real estate. At Gulshan Group, we are driven by trust, design integrity, and a long-term vision. In partnership with Taj, we are envisioning what we believe will be India's tallest Taj, a global-standard address destined to become one of the most iconic landmarks in the country.”

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO, IHCL said, “India is among the top five global economies and the rising affluence levels is leading to demand for luxury products and services including branded residences in urban centres. The unveiling today of this landmark development of a Taj hotel and branded residences will set a benchmark in luxury in the National Capital Region. We are delighted to progress this partnership with the Gulshan Group.”

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For Taj, this is the second branded residence after Chennai.

"This is the first of its kind in height and class. With branded residences, what we started as a journey in Chennai is finally coming to North India,” he said, adding “One white spot that was missing was Noida.”.

The project will feature two apartments per floor, with residences spanning from the 17th to the 56th storey. The top floor will house a single penthouse, which will not be offered for sale. The lower floors will be dedicated to the hotel, with separate entrances for the hotel and residential sections.

The hotel will include an all-day dining restaurant, a bar, and two speciality restaurants. It will also feature an 8,000 sq. ft. ballroom for conferences and events. While Gulshan Group will lead the investment, IHCL will serve as the hospitality operator.

The project is expected to attract high-net-worth buyers, including Noida-based families looking to upgrade to serviced apartment living, South Delhi residents relocating to Noida, MSME owners, logistics entrepreneurs given the proximity to the upcoming airport, and senior corporate executives, officials said.