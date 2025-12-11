Planning to buy a branded ultra-luxury residence? Here’s what you should know

Ultra-luxury homebuyers today are spoilt for choice, with a growing number of developers across the country partnering with global brands to cater to well-travelled, discerning HNI buyers willing to spend on exclusivity. Earlier, the branded residences offerings were largely limited to tie-ups with hotel chains, which provided concierge services, 24-hour security, premium landscaping, and even dry-cleaning—much like a five-star hotel, albeit at a cost. The branded residence landscape has grown rapidly, with developers tying up with global real estate brands as well as luxury watch, fashion, wine, and car brands (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Now, the branded residence landscape has expanded significantly. Developers are tying up with international real estate brands, luxury watchmakers, boutique fashion houses, Italian wine producers, and even premium car brands to create distinctively positioned homes. The goal is simple: to offer differentiated, high-end living experiences that appeal to buyers seeking a unique blend of lifestyle, design, and global brand association.

What are branded residences? Branded residences are luxury homes developed in partnership with globally recognised brands that lend their name to a project. Hotel chains such as Marriott International (Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis), Four Seasons, Accor (Fairmont and Banyan Tree), Mandarin Oriental and Rosewood have entered into tie-ups with real estate firms. Beyond hospitality, premium automobile brands such as Porsche Design and Aston Martin, as well as fashion houses like Armani and Missoni, have also entered this space.

“Each brand brings its own design philosophy. A brand known for its distinctive glass façade will replicate that look; a luxury watch brand may emphasise craftsmanship and precision in its interiors; a fashion brand may focus on colours, textures, and thematic design elements flowing from the lobby to the club. Branded residences also provide social signalling, much like luxury cars once did,” said Ashish Jerath, president, sales and marketing, Smartworld Developers.

“India’s branded residence sector is still young but growing fast,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India. “With nearly 86,000 ultra-rich individuals and a unique blend of international brand appeal and culturally nuanced design, India is becoming one of the fastest-growing frontiers for branded living.”

According to Knight Frank’s The Residence Report 2025, India now ranks 6th worldwide in live branded residence projects, contributing 4% of the global supply, and 10th in the global project pipeline, signaling a wave of branded luxury developments set to reshape the country’s premium housing market.

“After years of dormancy, branded residences are back and this time, they’re taking multiple forms. Some are service-led, offering hotel-style living with concierge, housekeeping, and end-to-end property management. Others are design-led, where global names such as Armani, Trump, or Versace lend their architectural and aesthetic signature to the project. Across formats, these homes cater to a niche end-user who prioritises comfort, distinction, and status, rather than pure investment yield,” explains Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director, and Head (North and West), JLL India.



The segment typically starts upwards of ₹15 crore and commands about an 8–10% premium over standard luxury stock. This end-user is willing to pay for location, design, and lifestyle edge, he said.

Branded residences in India M3M India Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with luxury watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co. to launch 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom branded residences in Sector 97 along the Noida Expressway. Priced between ₹14 crore and ₹25 crore, roughly ₹35,000 per sq. ft, the project marks Jacob & Co.’s entry into India’s branded housing segment.

In Gurugram, Whiteland Corporation has tied up with Westin to launch branded residences priced between ₹6 crore and ₹12 crore, depending on configuration and location within the development. Located in Sector 103 on the Dwarka Expressway, the project features 1,700 exclusive 3- and 4-bedroom homes ranging from 248 to 402 sq. m (approximately 2,673 to 4,328 sq. ft.).

Founder Navdeep Sardana said the premium housing category earlier lacked differentiation, with hospitality not playing a significant role. Rising demand for elevated service standards, he noted, has made branded residences a natural progression, prompting Whiteland’s collaboration with Marriott International to bring Westin Residences to Gurugram.

Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers have launched Trump Residences in Sector 69, Gurugram. The development features two 51-storey twin towers housing 298 ultra-luxury residences. Spread across 25,000 sq. ft., amenities include India’s first Aquarium Bar, an art gallery, luxury spa and sauna, ice bath, wellness therapies, a fully equipped gym, meditation centre, indoor swimming pool, resident lounge, private dining spaces and children’s play areas. Prices range from ₹8 crore to ₹15 crore.

Dalcore, a new-age developer, has partnered with YOO, the global design and lifestyle brand founded by Philippe Starck and John Hitchcox, to develop The Falcon in Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram. The project comprises a single iconic tower with around 96 luxury residences offering spacious 3BHK and 4BHK layouts, priced from ₹10 crore upwards. This marks YOO’s sixth project in India, following earlier developments in Pune and Hyderabad.

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the signing of a Taj hotel along with Taj-branded residences in Noida in partnership with the Gulshan Group. The project will offer 74 units, starting from the 17th floor up to the 54th floor, with each unit spanning around 7,500 sq ft. The 55th and 56th floors will feature sky villas. Prices for these units start at approximately ₹30 crore, according to a Gulshan Group spokesperson.

Branded residences and RERA For RERA purposes, when a project is associated with an international brand, the project name is registered accordingly and forms part of the RERA approvals. The Builder–Buyer Agreement (BBA) submitted to RERA must mention the branding arrangement and outline any obligations the customer is required to follow. Although the full agreement between the developer and the brand is not annexed to the BBA, it is available for buyers to inspect at the developer’s office. All specifications promised under the brand agreement must also be reflected in the BBA, explains Jerath.

Also, a builder cannot use another brand’s name within the project, as the principal brand will protect its identity and control how it is represented. The brand’s image must be maintained over the long term, and it will conduct annual audits of the project and its facilities. If standards are not met, the brand’s audit team will issue advisories and, if needed, formal notices, he told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

The Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) is responsible for maintaining services to the brand’s standards, once the project is handed over to them, he said.

What should buyers keep in mind while investing in a branded residence? For prospective buyers, it’s essential to look beyond the brand tag and assess whether the project genuinely delivers differentiated product value in service, design, status symbol or living experience.

Customers should conduct due diligence to determine whether the association is meaningful or merely superficial. They should ask if real estate is part of the brand’s core business, does the brand have a real estate team in other countries, has it successfully executed projects elsewhere and what tangible value does it bring to the development, says Jerath.

The brand partnership should add genuine value, not just carry a premium label. Targeting the right customer profile is also important, as some brands naturally appeal to CXOs, CEOs, and influential buyers, he said.

Also, the association with the brand continues for the life of the project, ensuring that the development consistently aligns with the brand’s standards and identity, he said.

“From a buyers’ perspective, branded residences are marketed as offering superior amenities, concierge services, hotel-style management, curated experiences, and better long-term upkeep features that, in theory, protect property value and support rental appeal. However, the branded tag alone does not guarantee a risk-free purchase, and prospective homeowners should evaluate these projects with careful due diligence,” said Sunil Tyagi, Managing Partner, ZEUS Law Associates.

First, buyers should understand the nature of the branding agreement. Is the brand merely lending its name, or will it actively carry out the development of the project, manage hospitality services and common areas? The level of brand involvement influences both service quality and ongoing costs. Secondly, maintenance and service charges tend to be significantly higher in branded residences due to staffing, upkeep standards, and premium amenities; buyers should factor these into long-term affordability, he explained.

It is important to verify if the project has been registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, review RERA filings, delivery timelines, and the developer’s track record, even when a prestigious brand is attached. It needs to be borne in mind that in case the brand is just lending its name and the development is being carried out by some third party developer then the brand might not be responsible for construction delays or structural issues as those liabilities remain with the developer. Further, buyers should also evaluate management agreements, understand whether brand affiliation is for a fixed term and contemplate the consequences of what happens if the such fixed term agreement ends, said Tyagi.

Are maintenance charges higher for branded residences? Brand association and enhanced service offerings enable developers and investors to command premium pricing over comparable unbranded luxury projects. It is important to note, however, that maintenance charges in branded residences may be significantly higher than those in conventional luxury apartments, as the properties are managed either directly by hotel operators or by international facility management consultants, said experts.

Some branded projects include features such as extensive landscaped areas or glass façades, which must be maintained like commercial buildings, leading to higher maintenance costs. Services like 24-hour valet parking also add to expenses. While customers may seek an elevated living experience, they must be prepared to pay for it, added Jerath.



