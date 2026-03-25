Brigade Group launches residential project in East Bengaluru, eyes ₹1,100 cr revenue
Bengaluru real estate: Brigade Group said the project will have 773 premium homes in the first phase, with sizes ranging from 715 to 2,013 sq ft
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has launched a 10.75-acre residential project in East Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹1,100 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 25.
The project, named Brigade Belvedere, is located on Budigere Main Road, off Old Madras Road in East Bengaluru. The initial phase comprises two of the five planned towers, with 773 residential units. The project will include 1, 2, and 3 BHK configurations, with sizes ranging from 715 sq ft to over 2,013 sq ft, the company said.
Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Enterprises Limited, said the company aims to set new benchmarks for urban living in the region. “The Budigere and OMR micro markets are witnessing growth due to improved infrastructure and connectivity. Brigade Belvedere is one more project in which we have committed to net zero carbon, and part of our organisation-wide efforts to be Net Zero by 2045,” she said.
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Located near key commercial hubs, the project has access to educational institutions and healthcare facilities. It is also close to retail and lifestyle destinations such as Orion Uptown, the company said. The project will feature a 24,000 sq ft clubhouse along with an additional 6,000 sq ft of lifestyle amenities.
Earlier, the Group had forayed into the industrial real estate segment with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre project in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru. The development will cater to high-growth sectors such as aerospace and defence, IT/ITES and data centres, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 10.
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Located within the Hi-Tech, Defence and Aerospace Park (Phase I) near Kempegowda International Airport, the project will offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space, the company said.
The company has also partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform, the company had said.
The ticket size of the projects will be between ₹60 lakh and ₹3 crore. Mumbai will have homes priced between ₹1.5 and ₹3 crore, and southern cities will have homes priced between ₹70 lakh and ₹1.5 crore, the company had said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More