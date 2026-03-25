Brigade Group launches residential project in East Bengaluru, eyes ₹1,100 cr revenue

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has launched a 10.75-acre residential project in East Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹1,100 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 25. Brigade Group has launched a 10.75-acre residential project in East Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹1,100 crore, the company said in a filing. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo )

The project, named Brigade Belvedere, is located on Budigere Main Road, off Old Madras Road in East Bengaluru. The initial phase comprises two of the five planned towers, with 773 residential units. The project will include 1, 2, and 3 BHK configurations, with sizes ranging from 715 sq ft to over 2,013 sq ft, the company said.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Enterprises Limited, said the company aims to set new benchmarks for urban living in the region. “The Budigere and OMR micro markets are witnessing growth due to improved infrastructure and connectivity. Brigade Belvedere is one more project in which we have committed to net zero carbon, and part of our organisation-wide efforts to be Net Zero by 2045,” she said.



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Located near key commercial hubs, the project has access to educational institutions and healthcare facilities. It is also close to retail and lifestyle destinations such as Orion Uptown, the company said. The project will feature a 24,000 sq ft clubhouse along with an additional 6,000 sq ft of lifestyle amenities.

Earlier, the Group had forayed into the industrial real estate segment with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre project in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru. The development will cater to high-growth sectors such as aerospace and defence, IT/ITES and data centres, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 10.



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Located within the Hi-Tech, Defence and Aerospace Park (Phase I) near Kempegowda International Airport, the project will offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space, the company said.

The company has also partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform, the company had said.

The ticket size of the projects will be between ₹60 lakh and ₹3 crore. Mumbai will have homes priced between ₹1.5 and ₹3 crore, and southern cities will have homes priced between ₹70 lakh and ₹1.5 crore, the company had said.