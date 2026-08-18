Chennai apartment sales rise 27% in H1 2026 as prices climb 13%: JLL

Chennai recorded a 27% year-on-year increase in apartment sales to 8,587 units during January-June 2026, the second-highest sales growth among India’s seven major residential markets, according to JLL.

Chennai recorded a 27% year-on-year increase in apartment sales to 8,587 units during January-June 2026, the second-highest sales growth among India’s seven major residential markets. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The city also recorded the highest growth in H1 2026 sales among the major markets, with average housing prices rising 13% during the period. The rise in prices was supported by infrastructure development, regulatory stability and sustained buyer confidence, JLL said.

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Bengaluru recorded a 16% year-on-year increase in sales to 35,017 units, while Delhi-NCR saw sales rise 7% during the first half of the year.

“The H1 performance was particularly encouraging across key markets. Bengaluru led with a 16% year-on-year increase in sales, followed by Chennai’s impressive 27% growth, demonstrating the strength of these markets despite broader headwinds,” JLL said.

The four major markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR accounted for around 76% of total H1 2026 sales, reinforcing their position as India’s primary residential hubs.

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{{^usCountry}} The seven markets covered by JLL are Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata. ₹ 1 crore- ₹ 1.5 crore homes lead sales in Chennai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seven markets covered by JLL are Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata. ₹ 1 crore- ₹ 1.5 crore homes lead sales in Chennai {{/usCountry}}

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Homes priced between ₹1 crore and ₹1.5 crore remained the largest contributor to residential sales in Chennai during H1 2026. The ₹1.5 crore- ₹2 crore segment also increased its share by 28%, while homes priced between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore accounted for 18% of transactions, reflecting stronger buyer preference for larger, more spacious homes, it noted.

In Chennai, a typical 2BHK apartment measures around 900-1,000 sq ft, while a 3BHK generally ranges from 1,300-1,500 sq ft.

Infrastructure drives Chennai housing demand

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“Chennai’s residential market is benefiting from improved connectivity and the opening up of new development corridors. The Outer Ring Road and Peripheral Ring Road have opened up new land parcels and development opportunities, while projects that were previously under construction are now being progressively handed over, with new launches increasing,” according to Vijay Murugan, Senior Director, Leasing, India, JLL.

Housing sales rise 3% across seven cities

Overall, India’s residential market remained resilient in H1 2026, with sales across the seven major cities rising 3% year-on-year to 1,38,382 units, JLL said.

The fresh supply of homes increased 41% to 48,748 units during the period. However, sales moderated by 4% in Q2 2026 compared with Q1, reflecting seasonal factors, property price recalibration and buyers taking a more considered approach to purchasing decisions.

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Despite the quarterly moderation, the positive H1 performance points to continued underlying strength in the residential market.

JLL said sustained urbanisation, infrastructure development and rising lifestyle aspirations continue to support housing demand across major Indian cities.

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