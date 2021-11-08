Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Real Estate / China's trade with US up 33%, but imports drop due to real estate concerns
real estate

China's trade with US up 33%, but imports drop due to real estate concerns

Despite this increase in trade, China's trade growth with the US slowed in October compared with September, according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs.
The US-China trade amounted to USD 609.939 billion in the first ten months of 2021.(Reuters File Photo)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 12:14 PM IST
ANI | , Beijing

Among ongoing tensions between the two global powers, trade between the United States and China went up 33.4 per cent in January-October of this year, as compared to the same period in 2020.

Despite this increase in trade, China's trade growth with the US slowed in October compared with September, according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

The US-China trade amounted to USD 609.939 billion in the first ten months of 2021, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Chinese Customs.

China's export to the US increased by 31.7 per cent in that period and amounted to USD 465.305 billion, while the US export to China went up 39 per cent and amounted to USD 144.634 billion, according to the data cited by the Chinese agency.

Tian Yun, former vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, told China's Global Times that China's macro regulatory policies on the domestic economy and real estate sector resulted in slower growth across investment and consumption, leading to imports drop from the US.

RELATED STORIES

He said that the global economy is suffering from supply chain snarls. That country which could stabilize domestic supply chains and boast of a big share in the global value chain will outperform in foreign trade, he noted.

Last year, the US-China trade went up 8.3 per cent, standing at USD 586 billion, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and trade disputes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us china
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China’s developer bond slump deepens as selling spreads onshore

Zillow’s flipping halt marks stunning collapse in housing push

China’s property developers struggle to find buyers for billions in assets

Chinese real estate firms’ sales of dollar bonds tumble to lowest in 18 months
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP