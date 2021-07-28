Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DDA 2019 housing scheme: Last date of payment for cost of flats extended

This extension will be applicable to all the allottees irrespective of the fact whether they have made any payment or not, said DDA.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 07:20 AM IST
The housing scheme was launched in March 2019 when around 18,000 flats were put up for sale.(Representative Photo/HT)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday extended the last date for payment of cost of flats under 2019 housing scheme. Giving relief to the flat buyers, the deadline has now been extended to September 30, subject to certain conditions.

The last date of depositing demanded amount (cost of flat) for the allottees of Housing Scheme 2019 (with interest) has been extended up to September 30, subject to payment 10 per cent interest on the cost from November 11, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and 14 per cent penal interest for the remaining period i.e., from January 1- September 30, 2021, the DDA said on Twitter on Tuesday.

This extension will be applicable to all the allottees irrespective of the fact whether they have made any payment or not, it added.

The housing scheme was launched in March 2019 when around 18,000 flats, located in Narela and Vasant Kunj, were put up for sale. The number was later reduced to 10,000 since the DDA could not find enough buyers.

The flats were in various categories, namely Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG). The scheme also had flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The agency received 45,000 applications, but could only sell 8,438 flats.

In January this year, the DDA launched another housing scheme for sale of more than 1,300 flats, mostly in HIG and MIG categories. The flats are located in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Jasola.

The MIG flats in Dwarka are located near Sector 16-B and 19-B, and are well connected via the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida/Vaishali).

On July 24, the DDA had extended the last date for making interest-free payment of cost of flats, by allottees of 2021 housing scheme to August 31 in view of the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B flats, however, would not come under its ambit, said DDA officials.

