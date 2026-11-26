The time required to sell existing residential inventory in Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad has increased to around two years, significantly higher than in other major housing markets. Meanwhile, Mumbai and Kolkata have improved their inventory absorption cycles, while Bengaluru and Pune are witnessing rising unsold stock as new launches outpace sales.

The time taken to absorb existing residential inventory has increased to around two years in Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad. Mumbai and Kolkata, meanwhile, have recorded improved inventory absorption cycles, Knight Frank said in a report. (Photo for representational purposes only). (Unsplash) more less

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The average Quarters to Sell (QTS) across India's eight major residential markets edged up to 6.1 quarters, or around 1.52 years, in Q3 2026, from an eight-year low of 5.8 quarters, or 1.45 years, in Q3 2025, according to Knight Frank data. However, the current level remains significantly below the seven to 11 quarters recorded between 2018 and 2021.

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Delhi-NCR's QTS increased to eight quarters, equivalent to two years, in Q3 2026 from 7.3 quarters, or 1.8 years, a year earlier. While unsold inventory remained stable, the absorption period lengthened as average sales declined 8%, primarily due to moderation in demand for luxury homes priced between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore, the report said.

Ahmedabad recorded the highest inventory overhang among the eight markets, with its QTS rising to 8.2 quarters, or 2.05 years, in Q3 2026 from 7.8 quarters, or 1.95 years, in Q3 2025. Strong new launches kept supply ahead of demand, pushing unsold inventory up 9%, compared with a 3% increase in average sales, it noted.

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{{^usCountry}} Knight Frank's QTS metric measures the time required to absorb existing unsold inventory at the average sales rate recorded over the preceding eight quarters. Mumbai and Kolkata see improvement in inventory absorption {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Knight Frank's QTS metric measures the time required to absorb existing unsold inventory at the average sales rate recorded over the preceding eight quarters. Mumbai and Kolkata see improvement in inventory absorption {{/usCountry}}

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Mumbai's QTS declined to 6.4 quarters, or 1.6 years, in Q3 2026 from 6.6 quarters, or 1.65 years, a year earlier. Sales outpaced new launches, reducing unsold inventory by 2%, while average sales increased 2% over the 12-month period.

Kolkata recorded the lowest QTS among the eight cities, at 4.3 quarters, or 1.07 years, in Q3 2026, down from 4.7 quarters, or 1.17 years, in Q3 2025. Average sales remained steady, while disciplined supply helped reduce unsold inventory by 10% over the year.

Chennai also witnessed an improvement, with QTS declining marginally to 4.4 quarters, or 1.1 years, from 4.5 quarters, or 1.12 years. Average sales increased 8%, outpacing the 6% rise in unsold inventory, the report said.

Bengaluru and Pune see rising inventory overhang

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Bengaluru recorded the sharpest increase in QTS among the major residential markets, rising to 5.5 quarters, or 1.37 years, in Q3 2026 from 4.6 quarters, or 1.15 years, a year earlier. New launches significantly outpaced sales, pushing unsold inventory up 21% year-on-year, while average sales remained steady.

Pune's QTS increased to 4.7 quarters, or 1.17 years, from four quarters, or one year, over the same period. The increase in new launches outpaced buyer demand, resulting in a 16% rise in unsold inventory, while average sales declined 1%, the report noted.

Hyderabad sees marginal increase in QTS

Hyderabad's QTS rose to 6.1 quarters, or 1.52 years, in Q3 2026 from 5.8 quarters, or 1.45 years, a year earlier. Robust new launches remained ahead of market absorption, pushing unsold inventory up 7%, compared with a 3% increase in average sales.

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“Despite a marginal increase in Quarters to Sell, the Indian residential market, with an average QTS of 6.1 quarters, continues to demonstrate resilience. While NCR and Ahmedabad are witnessing longer absorption periods, QTS across the other six markets ranges from 4.3 to 6.4 quarters, signalling that the Indian residential market's fundamentals remain sound,” said Gulam Zia, International Partner, Senior Executive Director - Research, Advisory, Infrastructure, and Valuation, Knight Frank India.

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