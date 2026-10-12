Dharavi redevelopment: Adani Group starts construction at 22-acre Matunga site; first 5 towers to be handed over by 2029

Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to implement the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), performed the bhoomi poojan at the 22-acre Matunga railway site on October 12, marking the start of rehabilitation construction for Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest informal settlements, home to more than one million people.

Dharavi Redevelopment: Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) performed the bhoomi poojan at the 22-acre Matunga railway site on October 12, marking the start of rehabilitation construction for rehabilitation component. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo )

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The rehabilitation project will include 10,432 apartments, along with commercial and industrial units for eligible Dharavi residents. The company said the first five rehabilitation towers are expected to be handed over by 2029.

The company said it will ensure eligible residents receive 350 sq ft homes under the in-situ rehabilitation scheme.

“Every family deserves a home where they feel secure and can plan for the future. We know what this means to Dharavi’s families. At Matunga, we are building 10 towers with 10,432 homes and 1,379 commercial and industrial units, creating neighbourhoods where families can live better and build a brighter future for their children,” said Pranav Adani.

Also Read: Dharavi redevelopment: Maharashtra govt authorities appeals residents to vacate Matunga railway land before the monsoon

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{{^usCountry}} According to the company announcement, the project will draw on expertise in design, engineering and urban planning from US-based design firm Sasaki, UK-based engineering consultancy Buro Happold, Mumbai-based Studio POD, renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, P&T and ARC Studio, along with urban planning experts from Singapore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the company announcement, the project will draw on expertise in design, engineering and urban planning from US-based design firm Sasaki, UK-based engineering consultancy Buro Happold, Mumbai-based Studio POD, renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, P&T and ARC Studio, along with urban planning experts from Singapore. {{/usCountry}}

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"The 10 towers will be handed over in three phases to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA), under the Government of Maharashtra: the first five by March 2029, the next two by August 2029 and the remaining three by August 2030," the company said in a statement.

“This is an important step for Dharavi’s families. Our focus is on providing safe, modern homes with the infrastructure and amenities needed for a better quality of life," said Mahendra Kalyankar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DRP/SRA, who also attended the ceremony.

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The Adani Group said each tower will have 37 to 39 storeys, 10 to 12 passenger elevators and two dedicated fire elevators. Two additional elevators will serve the commercial and industrial units. Amenities will include a kindergarten, community hall, podium gardens, sit-out areas, society offices and places of worship.

"10% of the commercial space in each rehabilitation building will be reserved to generate revenue for common infrastructure upkeep. ANDPL will maintain the buildings and shared infrastructure for the first 10 years after handover," the company said.

Also Read: Dharavi redevelopment project update: Phase-1 with 10,000 homes expected to be ready in 18 months: Explained

Dharavi experience centre unveiled

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According to the company announcement, in addition to the Bhoomi Poojan, the Dharavi Experience Centre was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 2, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 157th birth anniversary.

"Spread across 22,500 sq ft, the Experience Centre gives residents a preview of the proposed redevelopment through life-size sample homes, a 3D walkthrough and interactive displays covering housing, workplaces, amenities, transport and open spaces," the company said.

“The Dharavi Experience Centre gave residents a first look at the planned homes and neighbourhoods. With construction beginning, our focus is on delivery and long-term upkeep. We will maintain each building and its common infrastructure for 10 years after handover,” said Anil Sardana, CEO, ANDPL.

The wider redevelopment envisages a mixed-use township with shops, schools, healthcare facilities, places of worship, parks, public transport and other social infrastructure. Essential services are planned within a 15-minute walk.

All about the Dharavi Redevelopment project

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Spread across nearly 600 acres in the heart of Mumbai, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project seeks to transform the sprawling settlement into a modern, integrated and transit-oriented urban neighbourhood. Beyond replacing dilapidated housing with formal residences, the project aims to provide residents with improved civic infrastructure, wider roads, open spaces, healthcare and educational facilities, while retaining Dharavi's unique social fabric and thriving informal economy.

The Adani Group emerged as the winning bidder for the project in November 2022, pledging an initial investment of ₹5,069 crore to kickstart the long-awaited transformation of one of Asia’s largest slum clusters.

According to officials, about 1.25-1.5 lakh new homes will be constructed to rehabilitate about 10 lakh residents of Dharavi. As per Maharashtra’s Slum Rehabilitation Act, each eligible resident of Dharavi will receive one rehabilitation unit, regardless of the number of tenements they own. These units will be 350 sq. ft., an upgrade from the 300 sq. ft. units provided in other slum redevelopment projects.

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