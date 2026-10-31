DLF gets MahaRERA nod for second phase of Mumbai's The Westpark, November launch likely

Real estate major DLF has received the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) registration certificate for the second phase of its Mumbai housing project, The Westpark, and is likely to launch it in November, sources told Hindustan Times.

DLF has received the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) registration certificate for the second phase of its Mumbai residential project, The Westpark, (DLF)

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“The second phase of The Westpark received RERA registration on October 30, 2026, and is likely to be launched in November,” the sources said.

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The first phase of The Westpark had generated sales bookings of over ₹2,300 crore."> ₹2,300 crore.

During the company's Q2 FY27 earnings call on October 17, 2026, Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF Limited, had said the company was preparing for the Mumbai launch in the third quarter of the current financial year.

“We are gearing up for both this Mumbai launch for Q3, and then, of course, there's a Gurgaon one, and then the Dahlias continue,” Ohri said.

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{{^usCountry}} The management had indicated that the timelines for upcoming launches, including the Mumbai and Gurugram projects, would be subject to the requisite approvals. DLF's Mumbai project {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The management had indicated that the timelines for upcoming launches, including the Mumbai and Gurugram projects, would be subject to the requisite approvals. DLF's Mumbai project {{/usCountry}}

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The upcoming launch marks the next phase of DLF's expansion in Mumbai's residential real estate market, following its entry into the city with The Westpark in Andheri West in July 2025. DLF Home Developers, a wholly owned subsidiary of DLF Limited, partnered with Trident Realty to develop the project, located off Link Road in Andheri West.

DLF launched the first phase of The Westpark on July 17, 2025. All four towers, comprising 416 residential units, were sold out in less than a week, generating sales bookings of over ₹2,300 crore, according to a company statement issued on July 25, 2025.

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The first phase spans approximately 5.18 acres and forms part of a larger 10-acre master plan. The development offers three- and four-bedroom residences, along with a limited number of penthouses. The first phase's sellout gave DLF an initial foothold in Mumbai, one of India's largest and most competitive residential property markets.

Separately, DLF reported an 11% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,301 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹1,171 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read: DLF’s Mumbai debut was intended as a 'dipping toes into the water' exercise. Now, it’s ready for the next project: MD

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The company recorded new sales bookings of ₹3,800 crore during the quarter, while consolidated revenue stood at ₹2,298 crore and EBITDA at ₹1,060 crore. Its luxury senior living project, The Aureva, in Gurugram, also witnessed a complete sellout.

Also Read: ₹1,985 crore in Gurugram">DLF sells out luxury retirement homes The Aureva for ₹1,985 crore in Gurugram