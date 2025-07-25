DLF sells all 416 luxury apartments worth 2,300 crore in its debut Mumbai project

Delhi-NCR-based real estate major DLF announced on July 25 that it has sold out all four towers launched under Phase 1 of its debut luxury project in Mumbai, ‘The WestPark’ in Andheri. Launched just a week earlier on July 17, the project has generated sales worth ₹2,300 crore, the company said. Delhi-NCR-based real estate major DLF announced on July 25 that it has sold out all four towers launched under Phase 1 of its debut luxury project in Mumbai, ‘The WestPark’ in Andheri. (Representational Image)(File Photo )

In a regulatory filing on July 25, DLF said that the 416 units launched in the first phase of 'The Westpark' project were sold for ₹2,300 crore in less than a week.

According to the company, the sellout highlights its strategic expansion into key regions across western India. On July 17, DLF, in partnership with Trident Realty, launched 416 apartments in four towers in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. The companies will invest nearly ₹900 crore to develop this luxury housing project.

According to the company, the entire project is spread across 10 acres and will feature a mix of 3 BHK and larger apartments ranging from 1,125 sq ft to 2,500 sq ft. In the first phase, apartments are priced between ₹37,500 and ₹54,000 per sq ft.

The development will also include 845 dedicated car parking spaces, along with separate visitor parking facilities.

The project will feature a 50,000 sq ft clubhouse equipped with many amenities, including a wellness hub, yoga studios, meditation decks, co-working spaces, lounges, and several other lifestyle facilities.

“Our entry into Mumbai represents a significant strategic milestone for DLF. Mumbai has always been a key component of our national growth strategy, and with the launch of The Westpark, we are proud to offer a development that resonates with the aspirations of the city’s discerning residents," said Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd.

"We are both humbled and gratified by the overwhelming response, the inventory for Phase 1 of the project has been completely sold out, a remarkable outcome in a market typically characterised by gradual absorption. Initially, we launched only two of the four planned towers, but due to exceptional demand, we brought all four towers to market, resulting in the sellout of all 416 units," Ohri said.

The company said that the development will comprise eight architecturally distinctive towers. The first phase will introduce four towers, each 37 storeys high and offering a total of 416 residences.

The homes include a select mix of spacious 3—and 4-BHK residences ranging from 1,125 to 2,500 sq ft, along with a limited number of penthouses.

According to the company, the project is designed by globally renowned architecture firm HB Design. With structural expertise from Thornton Tomasetti, interiors by BLINK, and landscaping by SHMA, it brings together international design sensibilities and a local context.

The residences feature refined interior layouts, expansive decks, and full-height windows offering sweeping views, balancing privacy and openness, the company said in a statement.

The company said that the projects' central feature is the 6,000 sq. metre (~1.46-acre) landscaped podium, the ‘Eco Deck’, which serves as the green heart of the development.

The podium links all the towers and features lush gardens, panoramic views, and a signature 25-meter pool with a tropical leaf-patterned floor, the company said in the statement. It creates the ambience of a tropical forest in the heart of the city.

DLF's re-entry into Mumbai

DLF announced its re-entry into the Mumbai real estate market in July 2023. The company's first project in the city will be developed in partnership with the Trident Group under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority scheme.

In 2005, DLF had purchased 17 acres of prime mill land in Lower Parel at a National Textile Corporation auction for ₹704 crore, the highest bid at the time. After the 2008 economic crisis, it changed its plans and sold the land to Lodha, also known as Macrotech Developers, for ₹2,700 crore in 2012.