DLF re-enters Mumbai market with over 800-crore The Westpark project in Andheri; Launches Phase 1 with 416 flats

Delhi-NCR-based real estate major DLF on July 17 announced its re-entry into the Mumbai market with the launch of its premium residential project in Andheri. The first phase of The WestPark will comprise 416 apartments across four towers, with two towers launched on July 17. The company plans to invest over ₹800 crore in the project and expects a topline of over ₹2,000 crore from Phase 1. DLF's The Westpark project in Mumbai will be spread across 10 acres and will feature a mix of 3 BHK and larger apartments ranging from 1,125 sq ft to 2,500 sq ft. In the first phase.

"We have launched two towers, and, given the strong response, we plan to launch the remaining two towers ahead of schedule, within the next few days," said Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director, DLF Limited.

He said that Phase 2, comprising an additional four towers, is expected to be launched next year.

According to the company, the entire project is spread across 10 acres and will feature a mix of 3 BHK and larger apartments ranging from 1,125 sq ft to 2,500 sq ft. In the first phase, apartments are priced between ₹40,000 and ₹48,000 per sq ft.

The development will also include 845 dedicated car parking spaces, along with separate visitor parking facilities.

The project will feature a 50,000 sq ft clubhouse equipped with a wide range of amenities, including a wellness hub, yoga studios, meditation decks, co-working spaces, lounges, and several other lifestyle facilities.

DLF RERA approval

Last month, DLF received approval from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for this phase, which will comprise 416 apartments across four towers.

The approved first phase of the project will offer 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments, along with a limited number of studio units, according to MahaRERA portal.

According to details on the MahaRERA portal, the apartment sizes range from 1,048 sq. ft. to 2,278 sq. ft., while the five studio units each measure around 236 sq. ft.

DLF's re-entry into Mumbai

DLF announced its re-entry into the Mumbai real estate market in July 2023. The company's first project in the city will be developed in partnership with the Trident Group under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority scheme.

In 2005, DLF had purchased 17 acres of prime mill land in Lower Parel at a National Textile Corporation auction for ₹704 crore, the highest bid at the time. After the 2008 economic crisis, it changed its plans and sold the land to Lodha, also known as Macrotech Developers, for ₹2,700 crore in 2012.