DLF sells 1,164 luxury flats worth 11,000 crore within a week at Gurugram project Privana North

DLF has sold all 1,164 luxury apartments in its new residential project, Privana North, in Gurugram, achieving sales of approximately ₹11,000 crore within a week. The company attributed the strong response to robust housing demand. DLF has sold all 1,164 luxury apartments in its new residential project, Privana North, in Gurugram, achieving sales of approximately ₹ 11,000 crore within a week

In a regulatory filing on June 18, DLF announced "sell out of its latest luxury offering, DLF Privana North, valued at approximately ₹11,000 crore, a historic milestone achieved within just one week."

Located in Sectors 76 and 77 of Gurugram, Privana North is part of the 116-acre integrated township, DLF Privana. The project spans 17.7 acres and comprises six premium towers rising to stilt+50 storeys, DLF’s tallest residential buildings to date.

It offers 1,152 four-bedroom residences and 12 penthouses. The 4 BHK apartments measure a carpet area of around 207 square meters (2236 square feet) and penthouses extend up to around 450 square meters of carpet area (4847 square feet). Each apartment comes with three dedicated car parking slots, while penthouses offer four, the statement said.

The project introduces a double-core layout, with two apartments in each core, offering enhanced privacy and efficient movement, the statement said.

This milestone builds on the successful response to DLF Privana South and Privana West, further reinforcing DLF Privana’s growing appeal as one of Gurugram’s most anticipated upcoming residential communities, the company said in a statement.

Privana North will be connected via the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), NH-48, and Dwarka Expressway, ensuring seamless access to Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. It is located close to commercial hubs like DLF Corporate Greens, TCS, and American Express campus, as well as social and lifestyle destinations.

Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers, said “the development embodies DLF’s vision of delivering expansive living spaces, breathtaking views, and privacy in the sky.”

“Privana North marks a bold evolution of high-rise luxury living in India, combining global design expertise with DLF’s hallmark quality and innovation. While elevating the scale and height, it remains true to the township’s core values of low-density living and generous open spaces. With only around 65 residences per acre and an impressive open space ratio, Privana North strengthens its position as a premier residential destination,” he said.

“The strong sales response reflects a clear, latent demand for DLF offerings, driven by the success of our past projects. We saw interest from buyers across India and around the world. This success also speaks to the strength of the larger community we are building, continuing the legacy of DLF5 as a benchmark for luxury, master-planned living,” he said.

Here's what the project offers

Privana North provides uninterrupted views of the Aravalli range, a 500-metre-wide reserved green zone.

The homes also feature lifestyle kitchens, larger living and dining areas, and foyers designed to enhance the entry experience. The master bedrooms in Privana North are almost 33% larger than previous offerings within the ecosystem, the company said.

“With the launch of Privana North, we are not simply unveiling another phase, we are propelling the DLF Privana ecosystem into its next transformative chapter,” said Aakash Ohri.

“Privana is our answer to the growing demand from discerning buyers, in India and abroad, who seek future-ready, thoughtfully designed communities. A homogeneous enclave of expansive 4 BHK residences and penthouses, DLF Privana is more than a residential development, it is a curated community of like-minded families. As Gurgaon evolves into its 2.0 era, Privana North stands as a defining project, a benchmark of uncompromised living in the city’s next iconic address,” he said.

“It brings together robust infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and world-class urban planning, from traffic systems to green cover, from sustainability to security, to create a neighbourhood that anticipates not just the needs of today, but the demands of tomorrow. This is for citizens who want it all, and expect more, in a truly global city,” he said.

Every tower features a well-appointed lobby with dedicated areas for cafés, lounges, mailboxes. Services such as dry cleaning, grocery, first-aid, and hobby corners spread across different towers, delivering a well-rounded, community-centric experience, it said.

Vertical transport within the towers is facilitated by eight high-speed elevators and two service elevators per tower. Entry to the development is via a 24-metrewide access road that helps reduce noise and pollution by creating a buffer from the main sector road, it said.

The planning and design of Privana North is by globally renowned firms including HB Design from Singapore for master planning, InSite International from Abu Dhabi for landscaping, Surbana Jurong from Singapore for traffic design, and Thornton Tomasetti from New York for structural engineering, with structural proofing by LERA, also based in New York.