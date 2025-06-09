DLF secures RERA approval for Privana North luxury project in Gurugram

DLF has secured RERA approval for its upcoming luxury residential project, Privana North, located in Sectors 76 and 77 of Gurugram. Part of the larger 116-acre DLF Privana township, the project is expected to feature around 1,100 premium housing units, sources told HT.com. DLF has secured RERA approval for its upcoming luxury residential project, Privana North, located in Sectors 76 and 77 of Gurugram. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

Privana North received RERA approval last week. The project is expected to be launched soon, sources said.

In an analyst call held in May 2025, the company had said that “There is a sizable demand for both offerings, Privana in Gurugram and our upcoming project in Mumbai, not just from local micro-markets but also from across India and among NRIs.”

It had said that previous phases of Privana, launched last year, are commanding a premium of ₹2,500 to ₹4,000 per sq ft, reflecting robust market sentiment.

"Housing demand for good houses is continuously there, and Gurgaon today has become a very solid investment option too," the company had said.

On the timeline of the upcoming launch, the management had said that the launch of the upcoming phase of Privana is expected in the first quarter of 2025-26, and the Mumbai project in the second half of this financial year.

Spread over 17 acres, Privana North is expected to feature six 50-storey towers, likely to be the tallest ever developed by DLF. The project is likely to comprise spacious 4BHK apartments with expansive 12-foot decks, they said.

In addition to the 4BHK residences, the project is expected to include penthouses with east- and west-facing views, offering panoramic views of the city and the Aravalli hills. The residences are expected to feature floor-to-ceiling heights of approximately 3.4 meters, glass façades, and nature-integrated lobbies, sources said.

Located at the junction of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), NH-48, Dwarka Expressway (NPR), and Central Peripheral Road (CPR), the Privana project is well connected to major business and lifestyle hubs. It is also surrounded by corporate parks, international schools, five-star hotels, and golf courses.

It should be noted that DLF launched Privana South and West in 2024. On January 8, 2024, DLF said it had sold more than 1,000 luxury housing units, part of its latest offering, Privana South, in Gurugram, for ₹7200 crore within three days of pre-launch. Privana South is spread across about 25 acres (about 10 hectares) in Sectors 76 and 77.

In May 2024, the company said that it had sold all 795 apartments for ₹5,590 crore within three days of launching its Privana West project, which is spread over 12.57 acres and comprises 795 apartments.

Luxury market in NCR

The luxury housing market in NCR is on a growth trajectory, with Gurugram leading the trend. According to data from Cushman & Wakefield, around 1,849 housing units priced at ₹10 crore and above were launched in Gurugram during Q1 2024– Q1 2025. Notably, of the 2,768 units launched in sectors 76 and 77, more than 70% were in the high end and luxury segment, highlighting the area's growing prominence in the high-end residential segment.

According to a report by JLL, in Delhi NCR, ultra luxury deals were not limited to the Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ) alone. Several high-rise apartment deals on Golf Course Road in Gurugram were also recorded. Of all the apartments sold in the ₹100 crore and above price bracket in the past three years, majority were in the size range of 10,000 - 16,000 sq. ft (super built-up area).

Trump Residences, located in Sector 69 and developed by Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers, sold out on launch day, recording ₹3,250 crore in allotments. The project’s four ultra-premium penthouses, valued at ₹125 crore, were also fully allotted, Smartworld Developers said in a statement on May 13.

The Trump Residences will feature two 51-story towers with 298 luxury residences, spanning a total saleable area of 12 lakh sq. ft. Priced between ₹8 crore and ₹15 crore per residence, the development’s 298 homes were absorbed on the day of the launch showcasing demand for branded, ultra-luxury living in India, the company had said in a statement.