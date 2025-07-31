Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
DLF’s Rajiv Singh is the richest real estate developer, followed by Mangalprabhat Lodha and family: Grohe-Hurun India

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 12:27 pm IST

Rajiv Singh from DLF leads the 2025 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich list 2025 with a wealth of ₹1.27 lakh crore

Rajiv Singh from DLF leads the 2025 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich list with a wealth of 1.27 lakh crore, followed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha and the family of Lodha Developers with 92,340 crore at the second spot and Gautam Adani and the family of Adani Realty ranking third with real estate wealth of 52,320 crore.

Grohe-Hurun India Rich List 2025 report: Of the top 10 on the real estate rich list, four are from Bengaluru, three from Mumbai, two each from Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, and one from Ahmedabad. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files )
Of the top 10 on the real estate rich list, four are from Bengaluru, three from Mumbai, two each from Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, and one from Ahmedabad.

The fourth in the rich list is Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Realty with a wealth of 46,950 crore, and fifth is Basant Bansal and family of M3M India with a wealth of 37,390 crore.

Atul Ashokkumar Ruia and family of The Phoenix Mills have ranked sixth with a wealth of 26,140 crore, Raja Bagmane and family of Bagmane Developers have ranked seventh with a wealth of 25,270 crore.

The eighth and ninth spots went to S Subramanyam Reddy and C Venkateswara Reddy of Aparna Constructions and Estates, who have a wealth of 18,690 crore and 18,490 crore, respectively.

Irfan Razack and family, Noaman Razack and family, and Rezwan Razack and family, all three of Prestige Estates Projects, are in the 10th spot with a wealth of 14,510 crore each.

Top gainers

According to the Rich List, among the top gainers in 2025, Raja Bagmane of Bagmane Developers emerged with the highest

percentage growth, followed by Atul Ashokkumar Ruia of The Phoenix Mills and Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Realty, both of whom posted healthy gains of 10% and 5% that helped solidify their positions among the upper ranks.

Top real estate companies by total construction ( sq ft basis)

According to the report, DLF leads with 349 million sq ft developed, followed by Godrej Properties, which ranks second with 223 million sq ft. Prestige Estates Projects is third with 180 million sq ft developed, SOBHA is fourth with 136 million sq ft, BL Kashyap & Sons ranks fifth with 125 million sq ft, and Lodha Developers is sixth with 100 million sq ft.

Reduced the highest debt

The report said that Oberoi Realty reduced its debt by 1,449 crore, bringing its total debt down to 2,495 Cr. Lodha Developers followed with a reduction of 1,363 crore, bringing its total debt to 7,698 crore. Juniper Hotels, Omkar Realtors, and Bagmane Developers ranked third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

DLF's Rajiv Singh is the richest real estate developer, followed by Mangalprabhat Lodha and family: Grohe-Hurun India
