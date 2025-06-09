E-Khata mandatory for all building plan approvals in Bengaluru from July 1: BBMP

In a move to streamline the building plan approval process, Bengaluru’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has announced that submission of an e-Khata will be mandatory for all online building plan applications starting July 1, 2025. Bengaluru’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has announced that submission of an e-Khata will be mandatory for all online building plan applications starting July 1, 2025. (Representational Image)(AI-generated image created by ChatGPT )

"Starting from July, it will be mandatory to enter the property’s e-Khata/electronic property ID number into the online software and submit the corresponding e-Khata when applying for building plan approval," a statement issued by BBMP said.

The measure is expected to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the city’s real estate approval systems.

Currently, the BBMP offers online building plan approval services through the Ease of Doing Business, Online Building Plan Approval System (EoDB-OBPS), while property records and e-Khatas are managed through the E-Aasthi platform operated by the revenue department. Property ownership details and tax information for holdings within BBMP limits are already available on E-Aasthi.

Also Read: Bengaluru’s paying guest crisis: Why over 200 PGs have shut down, leaving owners with 20–30% losses

BBMP officials said the two digital systems, Eodb-OBPS and E-Aasthi, are now being integrated to eliminate duplication and delays.

From July 2025 onwards, builders and property owners applying for plan approvals will be required to enter their property’s e-Khata or EPID (electronic property ID) number into the OBPS portal. According to the statement issued by BBMP, the system will then automatically cross-verify property tax records, thereby removing the need for manual submissions or verification by the revenue department.

Officials say this step is part of a broader strategy to digitise urban governance and improve service delivery timelines. Once implemented, applicants will no longer need to forward ownership records separately to BBMP’s Revenue Department for verification, a step that often caused delays in the approval process.

Additionally, the BBMP is enhancing its accountability framework under a ‘Trust and Verify’ approach. According to new guidelines, assistant directors (town planning) must either approve or reject preliminary plans with valid reasons within a stipulated timeline. If they fail to act, the system will automatically trigger a deemed approval. In such cases, joint directors (town planning) must report inaction to zonal commissioners, who are empowered to initiate disciplinary proceedings under existing service rules, the statement said.

Officials believe this integration between e-Khata and OBPS marks a critical step in digitizing the end-to-end building permission workflow, reducing manual interventions, and making the approval process more predictable for homebuilders and developers.