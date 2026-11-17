Embassy Developments Limited on November 17 announced plans to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,400 crore. Named Embassy ONE Residences, the ultra-luxury project by Embassy Developments Limited will comprise 59 ultra-luxury homes and marks an expansion of the company's residential portfolio. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

Named Embassy ONE Residences, the project will comprise 59 ultra-luxury homes and marks an expansion of the company's residential portfolio, integrating luxury hospitality services into the homeownership experience, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Located at Mekhri Circle, at the intersection of Sadashivanagar, Jayamahal and Dollars Colony, the project is spread across one of Bengaluru's established luxury residential neighbourhoods.

The 30-storey Embassy ONE Residences is part of Embassy ONE, an integrated luxury development bringing together premium residences, Grade-A office spaces and a five-star hotel within a single address.

The project has received its occupancy certificate (OC) and all requisite approvals, the company said.

With a GDV of approximately ₹1,400 crore, the launch takes Embassy Developments' cumulative GDV of projects launched in FY27 to around ₹9,000 crore, the company said.

Embassy ONE Residences will offer two homes per floor, each with a private lift lobby. The residences will range in size from approximately 4,500 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft and comprise three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses.

The homes will be offered in a bare-shell format, allowing buyers to customise layouts and interiors to suit their preferences. Ceiling heights will range from 10 to 14 feet, while landscaped spaces will draw inspiration from Bengaluru's Garden City heritage.

Embassy introduces Fifth Key luxury hospitality services for residential projects The project will also introduce Fifth Key, Embassy's signature luxury hospitality offering developed for its luxury residential portfolio, the company said.

Building on the company's experience in residential community management, Fifth Key will add personalised hospitality services to conventional property management and maintenance, with the range of offerings tailored to each development, the company said.

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Residents will have access to a dedicated residence manager as a single point of contact, supported by a concierge team. Services will include arrival coordination, visitor management, housekeeping, private chefs, wellness services, in-residence spa and salon treatments, personal training, gifting and other bespoke experiences.

“Embassy ONE Residences brings together a convergence of luxuries that rarely coexist: a commanding, storied address, grand private residences and views designed to endure – Palace Grounds on one side, protected defence greens on the other… With the project having received OC and all requisite approvals, Embassy ONE Residences is the first expression of that ambition.," said Aditya Virwani, Managing Director, Embassy Developments Ltd.

Saarang Ganapathi, CEO, Embassy Services, added, “With greater exposure to global hospitality, Indian consumers are seeking a more personalised experience at home. Fifth Key bridges that gap through a curated luxury hospitality offering that serves not just needs, but tastes – creating a life without friction. It will be available exclusively across Embassy’s select luxury residential developments.”

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