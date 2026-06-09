Godrej Properties clocks 2,000 crore-plus home sales in Bengaluru project

Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) said it has sold homes worth over ₹2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Vanantara, located off Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru.

Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) said it has sold homes worth over ₹2,000 crore in its project. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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According to the company, Godrej Vanantara is among GPL's largest residential developments in South India, with a developable potential of 3.53 million sq ft and an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,700 crore.

The company said the project launched earlier this month and that over 1,000 homes have been sold so far.

"Spanning 36 acres, the development is defined by expansive open spaces, landscaped greens, a 65,000 sq ft clubhouse, low-density planning, and over 50 curated lifestyle amenities designed to deliver a distinctive, high-quality living experience in one of Bengaluru’s key growth corridors," according to the company.

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{{^usCountry}} The company stated that Bannerghatta Road is fast emerging a high-potential residential corridor in South Bengaluru, driven by upcoming metro access, proximity to key employment hubs, and an increasing preference for well-planned communities that offer a balance of urban convenience and natural surroundings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company stated that Bannerghatta Road is fast emerging a high-potential residential corridor in South Bengaluru, driven by upcoming metro access, proximity to key employment hubs, and an increasing preference for well-planned communities that offer a balance of urban convenience and natural surroundings. {{/usCountry}}

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“The response to Godrej Vanantara reflects a clear evolution in customer priorities in South Bengaluru towards homes that deliver better design, liveability, and everyday experience. At Godrej Properties, we are focused on understanding these shifts and building communities that respond meaningfully to them. The strong traction we’ve seen reinforces our belief that a customer-first approach, backed by thoughtful planning and execution, will continue to shape the future of residential development," said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

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Q4FY26 financial results

In the March 2026 quarter, Godrej Properties reported a 73% increase in its consolidated profit at ₹650 crore, as compared to ₹376 crore in the year-ago period.

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The company's revenue from operations jumped 63% to ₹3,458 crore from ₹2,122 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) surged to 523 crore from ₹110 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin improved to 15.12% from 5.18% in Q4FY25.

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