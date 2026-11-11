Greater Noida West Metro: 2,390-crore Aqua Line extension to boost connectivity, support real estate demand

The Union Cabinet on November 11 approved the extension of the Aqua Line Metro corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4 at an estimated cost of ₹2,390 crore. The 8.449-km elevated stretch will have five stations and provide an interchange with the Delhi Metro's Blue Line at Noida Sector 61, improving connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida. Real estate experts said the extension could enhance the appeal of well-planned residential projects near metro stations, while improving connectivity for IT companies and global capability centres (GCCs) along the route. However, the actual impact on property markets will become clearer as the project progresses towards implementation and eventual operations.

Improved access to commercial and employment hubs

The Aqua Line extension is expected to improve connectivity for residents, IT companies and GCCs in Greater Noida West, potentially boosting demand for residential projects near metro stations, real estate experts said. (Representational photo) (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

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The proposed corridor will expand the operational metro rail network across Noida and Greater Noida to 71.878 km, while improving connectivity to several commercial and employment hubs. These include Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall and commercial developments in Greater Noida's Sector 4. It will also improve access to IKEA in Noida's Sector 51 and Anthurium Mall in Sector 73.

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Also Read: IKEA plans 30 India stores by 2030, bets on transit-linked locations where 'not everybody has to drive'The route is expected to benefit commuters travelling to offices and employment hubs, including Tech Mahindra and TCL Tech in Sector 60, the Oil Industry Development Board in Sector 73 and Golden I commercial space in Greater Noida's Sector 4.

Metro connectivity could support Greater Noida West real estate market

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{{^usCountry}} According to Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Group, the approval is a timely step for Noida and Greater Noida West, where residential development has outpaced public transport infrastructure. "Commute time and last-mile connectivity are always among the top priorities for homebuyers here. A metro link with an interchange for the Delhi Metro at Sector 61 is important for more than just the 8.4 km of new track."This corridor will simplify daily commutes for residents, as well as employees of IT companies and GCCs along the route, once it is ready. This could support end-user demand and, over time, enhance the appeal of well-planned residential projects near the stations," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Group, the approval is a timely step for Noida and Greater Noida West, where residential development has outpaced public transport infrastructure. "Commute time and last-mile connectivity are always among the top priorities for homebuyers here. A metro link with an interchange for the Delhi Metro at Sector 61 is important for more than just the 8.4 km of new track."This corridor will simplify daily commutes for residents, as well as employees of IT companies and GCCs along the route, once it is ready. This could support end-user demand and, over time, enhance the appeal of well-planned residential projects near the stations," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, he cautioned homebuyers against making purchase decisions based solely on project announcements. "Metro corridors take years to deliver, so buyers should assess projects based on construction progress and developer credibility, not announcements. The real estate impact will become clearer as the project moves from approval to operation," Kumar said.

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Also Read: Noida Aqua Line Metro extension: What it means for residential and commercial real estate markets along the Expressway

Gaurav Gupta, founder of ReraTracker, a proptech intelligence platform, said the metro extension was long overdue, given that Greater Noida West has witnessed significant residential development over the past decade, while public transport connectivity has struggled to keep pace. "With property prices along the Noida Expressway touching ₹30,000 per sq ft, Greater Noida West offers a much more affordable alternative with under construction and ready-to-move- in homes available at around 8-10k per sq ft. The bigger opportunity lies in connecting this residential catchment to employment hubs in Sectors 135, 136 and 142 through the wider Aqua Line network," he said.Gupta said the proposed extension, combined with the recently announced metro corridor along the Noida Expressway, could support end-user demand, rental yields and property values, besides encouraging premium residential launches."However, the proposed line only reaches the edge of Greater Noida West. Ideally, it should penetrate the heart of the region. We are also awaiting RRTS connectivity. Together, these projects could transform Noida's residential and commercial landscape, making it more attractive for employers and homebuyers alike. The real impact will depend on how quickly these corridors become operational," he said.

Homebuyers welcome Metro approval

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Abhishek Kumar, president of the Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) Foundation, said residents had campaigned for metro connectivity in Greater Noida West for several years. "For years, our campaign revolved around one question: 'When will the Metro come?' Today, we are happy that the question is finally changing from 'When will the Metro come?' to 'The Metro is finally coming!'" he said.He said the Cabinet's approval represented the aspirations of lakhs of residents who had been waiting for better public transport connectivity.