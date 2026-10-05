Haryana CM in Singapore to study infrastructure models for Gurugram convention centre

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who left for Singapore on Oct 3 as part of his visit to study international infrastructure and urban development models, on Oct 4 visited the city-state’s Suntec City to examine its convention centre and other facilities for the proposed 25-acre world-class convention centre in Gurugram.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini holds discussions with officials before travelling to Singapore. Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh is also seen with him.

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Saini studied the facilities, construction technology, modern engineering and operational systems at Suntec City, with the Haryana government looking to incorporate relevant international practices into the proposed Gurugram project.

The chief minister said the convention centre would be developed on the lines of Singapore’s Suntec City and equipped with advanced technology and modern engineering to host international conferences, business meetings, exhibitions and other global events.

“The convention centre to be developed in Gurugram will be on the lines of Singapore’s Suntec City. Studying the facilities available at the convention centre there is important for understanding the best international practices for the proposed project,” Saini said.

The proposed 25-acre convention centre is aimed at strengthening Gurugram’s position as an international business and events destination. Saini said the project would further enhance the city’s global identity and help attract investment and boost business activity in Haryana.

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“The construction of a world-class convention centre will strengthen Gurugram’s international identity and promote investment and business activities in the state. This will have a positive impact on Haryana’s economy,” he said.

The visit to Singapore is part of the state government’s effort to study international models of infrastructure development, urban planning, environmental management and water conservation and assess how relevant practices can be adopted in Haryana.

Focus on urban infrastructure and environment

During his visit, Saini also visited Gardens by the Bay, where he examined Singapore’s systems for environmental conservation, preservation of plant species and advanced water management.

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He reviewed environment-friendly infrastructure, particularly measures related to water supply and conservation, and sought information on the technologies and practices being followed there.

Saini said Singapore’s experience in urban planning, convention infrastructure, environmental protection and water management could provide useful inputs for Haryana’s future development.

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The chief minister also announced plans for a large and aesthetically developed park in Manesar alongside modern infrastructure.

He said the park would provide residents with better civic amenities as well as green and open spaces, contributing to the overall development of the area.

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“The visit to Singapore’s convention centre has been important from the perspective of understanding international best practices in modern urban planning, convention facilities, environmental conservation and water management. These experiences will be considered for implementation in Haryana to make the state more developed, modern and environment-friendly,” Saini said.

Saini’s Singapore visit began on Oct 3, with the chief minister travelling to the city-state to study infrastructure and development models that could be relevant to Haryana. His programme included visits to key facilities and interactions aimed at understanding Singapore’s approach to large-scale infrastructure, urban planning and environmental management.

During his visit to Gardens by the Bay on Oct 4, Saini also interacted with Indian and foreign tourists. Several visitors and families met him and took photographs and selfies with the chief minister.

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Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Industries and Commerce Department Commissioner and Secretary Amit Kumar Agrawal, Industries and Commerce Department Director General Yash Garg, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture Department Director Aditya Dahiya and HSIIDC Managing Director Vinay Pratap Singh were among the senior officials accompanying Saini during the Singapore visit.