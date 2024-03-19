Haryana RERA revokes registrations of five real estate projects in Gurugram

The real estate regulatory authority (RERA), Gurugram, revoked the registrations of five real estate projects of Mahira Infratech Private Limited on March 19 after the builder allegedly diverted the amounts deposited by homebuyers in these projects. An incomplete project of Mahira Homes Society in Gurugram’s Sector 68. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“The Authority, after going through the facts of the matter and details brought on record during the proceedings, is satisfied that the promoter has willfully violated various provisions under the RERA Act 2016 and Rules and Regulations. The Authority has observed that the promoter has unlawfully diverted the amounts deposited by the innocent homebuyers in all its five projects,” it said in its order.

“The Authority deems it fit to revoke the registrations of the affordable housing projects registered by this Authority under the provisions of Section 7(1)(a), (b) and (d) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, Haryana Real Estates (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017 and Regulations of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram,” the Authority said in its order.

The Authority took the step after the builder failed to comply with the provisions of the RERA Act and complete construction of all five affordable housing projects across various sectors in Gurugram, the official added.

The authority also barred the promoter from accessing websites in relation to those projects and said that the name of the promoter will be specified in the list of defaulters on RERA's website.

It is further directed under Section 7(4) (c) of the Act that the concerned banks holding the projects’ bank accounts shall keep the accounts of the projects frozen till further orders. This is without prejudice to the statutory rights of the allottees under the provisions of the RERA Act 2016 and Rules and Regulations made thereunder, said the Authority.

The five projects include Mahira Homes Sector 68, Mahira Homes Sector 104, Mahira Homes Sector 103, Mahira Homes Sector 63A and Mahira Homes Sector 95. The Authority had inspected the five project sites on February 14.

“Mahira Homes promoter has defaulted on various accounts, and we are custodian of the RERA Act and must safeguard allottees’ rights. We are left with no choice but to revoke the registration of all its five projects and look forward to some viable option to complete the projects,” said Arun Kumar, chairman, RERA.

Mahira's promoter could not be reached.

