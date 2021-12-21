Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Real Estate / Housing sales may rise to pre-Covid level next year: Report
real estate

Housing sales may rise to pre-Covid level next year: Report

With Covid-19 now having become a more accepted part of life and Indians getting used to the new normal, businesses are looking to expand.
In 2020, housing sales stood at 1.38 lakh units, down 60 per cent from the previous peak of 2014. (HT Archive)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 12:23 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Housing sales are likely to reach pre-COVID level in the next year while rates may appreciate by 5-10 per cent during 2022, according to property consultant Anarock. "The Indian residential real estate market seems to have embarked on a long-term upcycle, and 2022 is very likely to fare better than 2021. With COVID-19 now having become a more accepted part of life and Indians getting used to the new normal, businesses are looking to expand. Compared to 2021, the residential real estate market in 2022 will see lower volatility," Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said. 

In 2020, housing sales stood at 1.38 lakh units, down 60 per cent from the previous peak of 2014. This large-scale decline indicated that the Indian residential market had bottomed out in 2020 and was likely to enter a long-term upcycle from 2021 onwards. 

During January-September 2021, Anarock said that 1.45 lakh units were sold, which is 5 per cent higher than the entire last year. 

"New supply and sales may reach 2019 levels by the next year i.e. 2022. Interest rates may start inching up from H2 of 2022. Prices may appreciate in the range of 5-10 per cent," Puri said. 

The consultant said that the real estate sector would get organised further with share of the large players increasing. 

RELATED STORIES

Mid-end and high-end housing segments will continue to drive a majority of the demand, he added. 

Anarock is one of the leading real estate consultants in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
housing
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP