IKEA India reported a 14% year-on-year growth in revenue to ₹2,100 crore in FY26 (September 2025-August 2026), accelerating from 6% growth in FY25. The company's EBITDA improved 10% year-on-year, excluding one-time costs, as it expanded its physical retail network and strengthened its online business.The Swedish home furnishings retailer recorded more than 204 million customer visits across its physical and digital channels during the year, nearly double the 110 million visits reported in FY25.

IKEA India reported a 14% year-on-year growth in revenue to ₹2,100 crore in FY26 (September 2025-August 2026), accelerating from 6% growth in FY25. (REUTERS) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

IKEA is targeting a network of around 30 stores in India over the next five years, comprising a mix of city stores and large-format outlets. Of these, around 20 are expected to be smaller city stores, while eight to 10 will be large-format stores, said Murali Iyer, chief financial officer, IKEA India.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

IKEA India currently operates three large-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru. Two more large-format stores are under construction in Gurugram and Noida. The company also operates five city stores in Worli, West Delhi, Pune and South Delhi, with another in South Bengaluru.

"From a proportion point of view, the smaller stores will have a larger share. However, we are not saying we will not have large stores. We have three large stores in the country right now. Two are under construction in Gurugram and Noida. That will take us to five. There are strategic locations where we are looking at adding a few more," Iyer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} IKEA's smaller city stores typically range between 2,000 sq m and 8,000 sq m. The company sees these outlets as a way to expand its reach faster, with lower capital investment and shorter timelines compared with large-format stores, which require land acquisition and higher capital expenditure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IKEA's smaller city stores typically range between 2,000 sq m and 8,000 sq m. The company sees these outlets as a way to expand its reach faster, with lower capital investment and shorter timelines compared with large-format stores, which require land acquisition and higher capital expenditure. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Small stores enable speed and require less capital outlay for us to reach more people. They also give us an opportunity to test and try different markets to some extent. Speed and efficiency of capital and time are what will help us reach the many people we want to serve," Iyer said.

The company is also evaluating locations based on their ability to reach customers rather than following a fixed preference for malls or high streets. Its expansion strategy will depend on the availability of suitable locations, whether in shopping malls or high streets, Iyer said.

New stores contribute to revenue growth

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Of IKEA India's 14% revenue growth in FY26, around four to five percentage points came from its existing network, while new customer meeting points (CMPs) contributed approximately nine to 10 percentage points, Iyer said.

The company has also expanded its e-commerce presence in markets such as Goa and Tamil Nadu, while its city stores in South Delhi and Pune have helped it reach more customers.

Also Read: IKEA plans 30 India stores by 2030, bets on transit-linked locations where 'not everybody has to drive'

New customer acquisition has been another area of growth. IKEA Family membership enrolments across existing stores increased by around 25% during the year, Iyer said.

E-commerce revenue grows 28%

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

IKEA India's e-commerce business recorded 28% growth in FY26 and contributed around 26% of the company's total revenue.

Online orders increased by approximately 13.5% to nearly 1.1 million annually, with the company seeing growth across existing markets as well as newer markets such as Chennai and Gujarat.

"E-commerce is a very strong pillar for us. It contributes about 26% of our total revenue and is growing steadily. This will continue to be an area of focus and a strong channel of growth for us," Iyer said.

The company plans to strengthen its online business further, although its e-commerce services currently cover only six major markets and some surrounding cities.

IKEA looks to expand business partnerships

Beyond individual households, IKEA is looking to develop its business-to-business segment through partnerships with office spaces, restaurants, co-working spaces and real estate developers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The company is working with builders and other partners to furnish show flats and offer complete home furnishing solutions to end customers.

"This is another very strong channel that we think we will develop over the next few years. We believe it could almost match the turnover of a single large store in the country," Iyer said.

IKEA targets 50% local sourcing by 2030

IKEA India currently sources around 30% of the products it sells in the country from domestic manufacturers and is targeting to increase this share to 50% by 2030, or earlier.

The company is working with local manufacturers to expand its sourcing base, a move expected to improve product availability, reduce costs and support profitability.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"You will see more of this in the next one or two years, with a lot of products coming from local manufacturers. This is also a strong contributor to our profitability journey, as it not only makes availability quicker but also optimises costs," Iyer said.

Furniture accounts for 55% of revenue

Furniture remained a key contributor to IKEA India's revenue, accounting for 55% of the total. The bedroom category was the largest, registering 15.9% growth during FY26.

The kitchen category grew 20.8%, while living room products recorded 8.9% growth.

Everyday essentials, including OFTAST plates and bowls and VARIERA drawer mats, continued to be among the company's best-selling products by volume.

Seasonal collections also recorded strong demand. The VINTERFINT Christmas collection grew 45%, while the AROMATISK festive collection registered 26% growth compared with FY25.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: IKEA India expands its operations in Bengaluru, to open second store at Kanakapura Main Road on November 5