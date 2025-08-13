IKEA India opens first Delhi store at Pacific Mall, spanning 15,000 sq ft and offering furnishings and 2,000 products

Swedish retailer IKEA India on August 13 announced its first store in Delhi, at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden. Spanning 15,000 sq. ft., the outlet offers a selection of over 2,000 products on display, with around 800 available for immediate purchase, bringing the IKEA experience closer to homes in West Delhi and nearby areas. IKEA India on August 13 announced its first store in Delhi, at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden spanning 15,000 sq. ft.

With the Pacific Mall launch, IKEA India aims to deepen its presence in the country’s retail landscape by focusing on accessibility, affordability, and localisation.

The Delhi store’s opening follows the brand’s online launch in the NCR in March this year. It is part of IKEA India’s broader omnichannel strategy, which includes e-commerce, large-format stores, city stores, and Plan and Order Points. Through these multiple formats and services, IKEA aims to offer a seamless and personalised shopping experience - whether online or in-store, the company said in a statement.

IKEA has adopted a ‘One Click, 30 Minutes Away’ model for its Delhi store. Large-format stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Navi Mumbai provide the full experience, while city stores like in South Mumbai and now in West Delhi bring curated solutions and planning services to high-footfall urban locations.

The Plan and Order Point format in East Bengaluru caters to personalised needs like kitchens and wardrobes, and e-commerce ensures easy access to the full range online.

There are also two full-format IKEA experience stores currently under development in Gurugram and Noida, the company said.

Here's what you can shop for in Ikea's West Delhi store

With the launch of the West Delhi store, IKEA India will make home furnishings more accessible and convenient for customers in Delhi NCR. The store offers a curated IKEA experience with over 2,000 products on display and nearly 800 available for immediate takeaway. Visitors can explore room settings tailored to Delhi homes, plan their spaces using digital tools, and access personalised services such as interior planning, and home furnishing advice, the company said.

Larger items can be ordered for home delivery from the full online IKEA range. The store also includes the Swedish Café serving classic IKEA snacks, making it a complete family-friendly experience in a compact format, it said.

Also Read: IKEA to start online deliveries in Delhi-NCR and 9 satellite markets starting March 1

“We are humbled by the positive response and love IKEA has received from our North Indian customers since we began online deliveries here in March. To finally open our first store in the heart of the vibrant capital is a big milestone for us and we are very happy to offer the opportunity for the many people in Delhi to touch and feel the IKEA products. After studying the market deeply, we hope to be able to inspire the many Delhites to see their homes in a new way, as after all, home is where it all starts. This new store reflects our commitment to making IKEA is more accessible, relevant, and inspiring for many more people in India,” said Patrik Antoni, CEO, IKEA India.

Pooja Grover, Country Expansion Manager, IKEA India said that the company is constantly learning from evolving retail trends in India to introduce formats that are new and relevant for our customers. “Pacific Mall gives us a great opportunity to be where our customers already are – in vibrant, community-driven spaces where people come for more than just shopping,” she said.

Also Read: Ikea expands in North India with central distribution centre in Delhi-NCR

IKEA is currently present across four markets in India with three large-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru; one city store in Worli; one Plan and Order Point in Bengaluru; and is leading carbon-free deliveries across various pin codes in Maharashtra (including Pune), AP-Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Varanasi. The company has one distribution centre in Pune and one Customer Distribution Centre in Gurugram.