IKEA India appoints Patrik Antoni as chief executive officer

IKEA India has appointed Patrik Antoni as its new chief executive officer, effective August 2025, as the Swedish home furnishings giant prepares for its next phase of expansion in the country, the company said in a statement. IKEA India has appointed Patrik Antoni as its new chief executive officer, effective August 2025, as the Swedish home furnishings giant prepares for its next phase of expansion in the country. (Representational Image)(REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar)

Antoni, a veteran with over two decades of experience at IKEA, previously served as deputy CEO of IKEA India. In his new role, he will take responsibility for IKEA’s retail operations and coordinate key functions across Ingka Group companies in India.

Also Read: IKEA to amplify sourcing from India for global operations, to increase local sourcing to 50%

"I am looking forward to building on the strong foundation that the team has laid and the many opportunities that lie ahead. India is a truly unique market with immense growth potential", said Patrik Antoni. "I look forward to bringing my experience, energy, and deep commitment to IKEA’s values to support our ambitious expansion plans.”

The company said that recruitment for the new retail manager is currently underway. This follows Susanne Pulverer's departure. She has decided to step down from her role and exit IKEA after 28 years. “I am very grateful for the incredible years at IKEA, with many leadership learnings and unforgettable experiences in India,” she said.

Also Read: Ingka Centres to invest ₹5500 crore in India on its second IKEA-anchored meeting place at Noida

Renewed focus on India expansion

The leadership realignment comes as IKEA bets big on India’s economic momentum. The company has been scaling its large-format stores and smaller city-centric formats, strengthening its online channels to reach more urban households.

The company said the strengthening of the leadership in India underlines the company's commitment to deepening its presence and creating a bigger impact through IKEA’s business operations in India.