Ingka Centres to invest 5500 crore in India on its second IKEA-anchored meeting place at Noida

Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group which also includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments, said that it will be investing close to ₹5,500 crore to set up its second meeting place in India at Noida under the Lykli brand Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India, Sebastian Hylving, Global Expansion & Development Director, Ingka Centres, Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister for Industrial Development of UP and Jan Thesleff, the Hon’ble Ambassador of Sweden at the Ingka Centres’ Lykli Noida’s unveiling event on September 9, 2024(IKEA)

The company on September 9 unveiled its second meeting place in India, Lykli, in the heart of Noida that will offer a mix of retail, dining, hospitality, co-working spaces, entertainment, and cultural experiences tailored to the needs of modern urban residents. It is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors, the company said in a statement.

With a total investment of about ₹5,500 crores, Lykli Noida is expected to generate over 9,000 jobs to create a positive impact on the many people of Uttar Pradesh. The Noida meeting place slated to open in a few years, will represent a new era of retail destinations, designed to bring people and communities together in a vibrant and sustainable environment, it said.

Anchored by an IKEA store, Lykli Noida will be spread across 47,833 sq. m and will be one of the biggest retail projects in Delhi NCR.

Last year the company had announced that it planned to open the first meeting place, Lykli Gurugram -- where it is investing 400 million euros (around ₹3,500 crore), in late 2025.

The event took place in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath,. Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister for Industrial Development of Uttar Pradesh, Jan Thesleff, the ambassador of Sweden, Sebastian Hylving, Global Expansion and Development Director, Ingka Centres and Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India.

"The unveiling of Lykli in Noida marks a significant step forward in the development of Uttar Pradesh as a hub of modern urban living. The project not only reflects the growth and development of Noida but also aligns with our vision of creating sustainable, community-focused spaces across the state. I am confident that it will become a landmark destination, contributing to the prosperity and well-being of our citizens," said UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister for Industrial Development of Uttar Pradesh said, “We are happy to welcome Ingka Centres and IKEA to the state of Uttar Pradesh. Lykli will be a one-of-its-kind destination for the people of Uttar Pradesh to live, work, shop, and engage. UP’s investor-friendly policies will help the project reach its maximum potential and benefit the state.”

Sebastian Hylving, Global Expansion & Development Director at Ingka Centres said, “The unveiling of Lykli in Noida is a landmark in our journey to create meeting places that resonate with local communities while embracing exceptional standards of innovation and sustainability. We envision Lykli as a vibrant hub that will meet the needs of Noida's growing population where people can shop, eat, sleep, live, and play and set a new benchmark for future urban developments in India."

Sustainable features

In line with Ingka Centres’ commitment to sustainability, Lykli incorporates green building practices and eco-friendly materials, creating an environmentally responsible and aesthetically pleasing space.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India said, “IKEA has a long-term commitment to Delhi NCR to create a positive impact on the local economy through our business. The unveiling of Lykli Noida is a major milestone in our India growth journey. Together with Ingka Centres, we will become a strong contributor to increase the overall home furnishing market and bring a unique retail experience for the many people. We look forward to meeting and inspiring our customers with our beautiful, affordable, well-designed, and sustainable home furnishing products and solutions.”

Ingka Centres is part of the Ingka Group (which also includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments). Ingka Centres has more than 40 years of experience in shopping centres and today works with over 3000 brands across its portfolio of 35 meeting places in 13 markets.

IKEA India, part of Ingka Group opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018. It is present online in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bengaluru, and 62 more markets around these regions. Three big format IKEA stores are operational in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and one city store in Mumbai.