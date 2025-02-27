IKEA to start online deliveries in Delhi-NCR and 9 satellite markets starting March 1

Swedish furniture giant IKEA is set to launch online delivery services in Delhi-NCR and nine satellite cities across North India, including Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Varanasi, beginning March 1, 2025. Swedish furniture giant IKEA is set to launch online delivery services in Delhi-NCR and nine satellite cities across North India soon. Photo: Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA India and Jan Thesleff, ambassador of Sweden to India at the event in Delhi.(IKEA)

To kick off the service, the company will deploy 50 electric vehicles for deliveries, said Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA India, during an event on February 27.

IKEA will continue to develop more effective replenishment and fulfilment capabilities while transforming last-mile deliveries to ensure faster, more conscious, and affordable deliveries. To achieve its climate goals by 2030, IKEA India plans to transition to 100% electric vehicles, starting with all deliveries in the north electrically powered by its delivery partners, she said.

The online and offline home furnishing brand will soon start the online delivery of the products including furniture, home and kitchen products and almost all the other items via the website and app. Customers can now shop from over 7000 products through the IKEA app, website, and phone assistance.

“Ever since our first store opening in Hyderabad, IKEA continues to receive endless love and anticipation from the north of India through hundreds of orders coming in from these cities through our B2B channels, consistent online visitation, app downloads, as well as a steady stream of social media enquiries. This has been a missing piece in our India story," she said.

"Now, it's our turn to reciprocate and we’ve been eagerly waiting to bring IKEA to North India. As we continue to strengthen our omni-channel growth in the country, this launch in Delhi NCR and other markets will be a strong foundation for our future growth in the region,” Susanne Pulverer said.

The company said that even before its formal entry into the market, Delhi NCR has already seen close to 1 lakh customers sign up to be part of this community.

“With our deep understanding of unique life at home needs in India—whether it’s multi-generational living, low-cost living, raising children, or optimizing small spaces—we aim to bring meaningful solutions to the north that will allow us to make these solutions and our wide range of products accessible to many even as we move closer to launching our stores in the region soon. Over 30% of our sales currently come from online, making e-commerce a powerful and fast-growing channel for IKEA in India,” said Susanne Pulverer.

The e-commerce-first approach allows the brand to reach more customers quickly while gathering valuable insights into their needs and preferences. This will help make future stores more locally relevant and efficient. The introduction of IKEA Kreativ, an AI-driven tool that lets customers virtually redesign their living spaces with IKEA products, will further enrich these insights, especially given the market’s strong affinity for design.

To support this long-term growth in the market, the company also launched its first central distribution centre in Gurgaon earlier this week. This 180,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility will accommodate both the e-commerce expansion and the upcoming large-format stores in the IKEA-anchored Ingka Centres projects in Gurgaon and Noida.

Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group which also includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments, announced last year that it will be investing close to ₹5,500 crore to set up its second meeting place in India at Noida under the Lykli brand.