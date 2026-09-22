India's REIT story is getting bigger: What Singapore can teach Indian investors

An Indian investor looking at listed REITs today has six names to consider. In Singapore, a market that began building its REIT ecosystem more than two decades ago, the menu extends across dozens of trusts and properties ranging from shopping centres and offices to logistics facilities, hotels, student accommodation and data centres. The difference is about more than age. It shows how the role of a REIT market can change as it gains scale.

Singapore’s broader REIT ecosystem offers a glimpse of how India’s younger market could evolve across property types, geographies and investor participation.

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India had six listed REITs by August 2026: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT. Together, they managed more than ₹3.17 lakh crore in gross assets as of June 2026. Singapore, meanwhile, had 39 actively traded REITs and property trusts as of 31 March 2026, with a combined market capitalisation of approximately S$100 billion.

The gap gives Indian investors a useful view of what a larger REIT ecosystem can eventually offer, but also of the complications that come with greater choice.

Six REITs can already look quite different

India’s listed REIT universe is still heavily associated with offices, and with good reason. Embassy, Brookfield and Mindspace own large commercial portfolios, while newer entrants have added further office stock. Nexus Select Trust brought a different asset class to the exchange through its retail portfolio.

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{{^usCountry}} The scale has increased quickly. Data released by the Indian REITs Association in August 2026 showed that the six listed REITs had gross assets under management exceeding ₹3.17 lakh crore as of June. Together, they distributed ₹3,136 crore to more than 4.85 lakh unitholders in the April-June quarter of FY27 and had made cumulative distributions of more than ₹34,800 crore since inception. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scale has increased quickly. Data released by the Indian REITs Association in August 2026 showed that the six listed REITs had gross assets under management exceeding ₹3.17 lakh crore as of June. Together, they distributed ₹3,136 crore to more than 4.85 lakh unitholders in the April-June quarter of FY27 and had made cumulative distributions of more than ₹34,800 crore since inception. {{/usCountry}}

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Individual portfolios are sizeable in their own right. Embassy reported a 52.5 million sq ft portfolio, including completed, under-construction and proposed development space, at the end of March 2026. Mindspace reported 46.2 million sq ft of total leasable area by the end of June and Knowledge Realty Trust, 46.5 million sq ft.

What India does not yet offer is the breadth of property strategies visible in Singapore.

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Singapore’s exchange has REITs focused on retail, offices, industrial and logistics property, hospitality, healthcare and data centres, alongside diversified portfolios. Centurion Accommodation REIT added purpose-built worker and student accommodation in 2025. Singapore also has specialist vehicles such as Keppel DC REIT, a pure-play data-centre REIT.

That variety changes what investors are choosing between. Instead of deciding primarily between managers and office portfolios, a mature REIT market allows a decision about the underlying property cycle itself. Warehouses do not necessarily face the same demand conditions as hotels; suburban malls do not behave exactly like city offices; data centres bring their own infrastructure and tenant considerations.

More choice, of course, does not remove property risk. It spreads that risk across a wider set of businesses.

A Singapore REIT need not be a Singapore property portfolio

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One of the more striking differences is geographic. Singapore's REIT market started largely with domestic assets. International exposure is now, however, a defining feature of Singapore's REIT market. As of 31 March 2026, more than 90% of S-REITs and property trusts, by both number and market capitalisation, owned properties outside Singapore. Fifteen had portfolios comprising entirely overseas assets.

In March 2026, for example, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT raised S$903.5 million through a private placement and preferential offering to help finance completed and proposed acquisitions across Singapore, the US, Spain and Japan, covering logistics, business parks and data centres.

Centurion Accommodation REIT arrived with worker and student accommodation assets across Singapore, the UK and Australia. NTT DC REIT, listed in July 2025, began with data-centre exposure and a mandate centred on income-producing data-centre assets globally.

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This is a significant difference from India's current market. Indian REITs give investors access predominantly to income-producing real estate within India. Singapore's exchange has developed into a venue through which investors can obtain property exposure across countries as well as sectors.

International exposure introduces its own variables: currencies, overseas interest rates, local regulation and different property cycles. A geographically diversified REIT is therefore not automatically a less risky REIT. Its risk simply comes from and maybe divided across more places.

Yield needs context before comparison

REITs are often discussed through their distribution yields, but the headline percentage can conceal considerable differences between portfolios.

Singapore illustrates the range. SGX data as of 30 June 2026 showed distribution yields of 4.6% for Keppel DC REIT, 6.0% for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, 6.6% for Mapletree Industrial Trust and 7.1% for Digital Core REIT. The average distribution yield across the 39 actively traded S-REITs and property trusts was 6.3%. Even among REITs with exposure to the same broad property category, yields can differ substantially.

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Indian REIT distributions also need to be read carefully. Embassy, for example, distributed ₹6.31 per unit for the June 2026 quarter. Its distribution comprised ₹0.37 of interest, ₹5.14 of debt repayment and ₹0.80 of dividend. Mindspace's FY2026 distribution totalled ₹24.09 per unit and likewise contained different components, including dividends, interest and repayment of SPV debt.

A distribution per unit is not, by itself, a distribution yield; yield also depends on the unit price at which an investor buys. Nor should a higher yield automatically be read as a better outcome. Market prices can fall when investors perceive greater property, financing or portfolio risk, which can mechanically push the quoted yield higher.

The Singapore experience is useful precisely because it makes simple yield comparisons difficult. Investors have to look underneath the percentage: what properties generate the cash, how leveraged the trust is, how secure its tenants are, where the assets are located and what portion of the distribution is sustainable from operating income.

Retail participation takes more than a stock-market listing

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India has already lowered some of the practical barriers to buying REITs. SEBI's investor material states that the trading lot for publicly listed REITs is one unit and that all categories of investors are permitted to invest. Listed units can therefore be bought and sold in much the same way as listed shares.

The investor base is widening alongside the market. The six listed Indian REITs had more than 4.85 lakh unitholders by the June quarter of 2026. At individual trusts, ownership includes sponsors, foreign portfolio investors, mutual funds, insurers and non-institutional investors. At Mindspace, for instance, non-institutional investors held 9.41% of units as of 30 June 2026, foreign portfolio investors 12.44%, mutual funds 4.60% and insurance companies 3.24%.

Singapore shows what participation can look like after REITs become a more established part of the securities market. SGX reported in March 2026 that retail investors were net buyers of REITs during the opening months of the year. In March itself, retail investors had made S$638 million of net purchases across Singapore stocks by 24 March, with REITs among the sectors leading those purchases.

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Its ecosystem also extends beyond buying individual trusts. Singapore has developed REIT-focused ETFs and indices, adding ways of obtaining diversified REIT exposure without selecting one property trust at a time.

That may be one of the more relevant developments for India to observe. A mature REIT market is not defined only by how many trusts list. Liquidity, research coverage, institutional ownership, retail familiarity and products built around the underlying REIT universe all influence how usable the market becomes for investors.

Regulation has grown with both markets

India and Singapore have not arrived at their REIT structures through identical rules.

SEBI's REIT Regulations, first introduced in 2014, were most recently amended on 18 April 2026. Public REITs operate within requirements covering eligible assets, distributions, leverage, valuation, governance and disclosures. SEBI's investor guidance specifies that at least 90% of net distributable cash flow must be distributed, with distributions made at least once every six months, and places the leverage limit at 49% of REIT assets.

Singapore-listed REITs are subject to SGX listing requirements as well as the property-fund provisions of the Code on Collective Investment Schemes issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Their tax treatment is separately governed by rules administered by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

Tax transparency is an important part of that structure. IRAS states that a Singapore REIT seeking tax-transparency treatment must distribute at least 90% of its taxable specified income to unitholders in the same year in which that income is derived. Singapore has also extended the reduced 10% withholding-tax rate applicable to qualifying distributions to qualifying non-resident non-individual investors through 31 December 2030.

A successful REIT framework has to balance two interests that can pull in different directions. Investors need regular distributions, disclosures and limits on financial risk; managers need enough flexibility to acquire assets, develop portfolios and raise capital.

Singapore has had more than two decades to adjust that balance. India has had a much shorter listed-market history, and its framework continues to evolve as the size and composition of the market changes.

The useful lesson is breadth, not imitation

Singapore's experience does not provide India with a checklist to copy. The two property markets differ in size, geography, capital flows and the types of assets available to institutional owners. It does show what can happen after REITs move beyond being a new financial product.

The Singapore market now accommodates property strategies across sectors and borders, specialist and diversified trusts, retail and institutional investors, and investment products built around REITs themselves. India has already moved beyond its initial handful of office portfolios, but its listed universe remains considerably narrower.

For Indian investors, the next stage of the market may therefore be measured less by another increase in aggregate square footage and more by what that square footage contains. A larger REIT market becomes more useful when additional listings provide genuinely different sources of rental income, property exposure and risk rather than simply more of the same assets.

Singapore took more than twenty years to reach that point. India's listed REIT market is still building its range.

Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.