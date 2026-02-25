Karnataka to distribute 10 lakh e-Khata certificates in Bengaluru in April

The government of Karnataka will distribute over 10 lakh e-Khata certificates in April as part of Bengaluru’s ongoing property record digitisation drive, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said on X on February 25. Karnataka will distribute over 10 lakh e-Khata certificates in April under Bengaluru’s property digitisation drive, D.K. Shivakumar said on February 25.. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

Shivakumar announced that a special distribution campaign will be held on the third Sunday of April to directly issue e-Khata certificates to property owners in a streamlined manner.

"More than 10 lakh properties in Bengaluru have been covered under the e-Khata process. On the third Sunday of April, we will conduct a dedicated distribution drive to issue e-Khata certificates directly to citizens in a streamlined manner,” he said in the X post.



The conversion process from b-Khata to a-Khata has also commenced. So far, around 7,000 applications for conversion have been received. Revenue officials are conducting field inspections to verify whether the properties are abutting the government roads and are geo-tagging them. This process is causing some delay, Shivakumar said on February 21 while addressing reporters at the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) office.

E-Khata is the electronic version of the traditional khata certificate, introduced by Bengaluru's municipal body in October 2024. This digital record is available online, where property owners can apply for, download, and verify their khata without visiting the municipal office.

The system was introduced to replace manual khata certificates (legal land ownership documents) issued by the city’s former municipal body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), with the promise of quick, online issuance within 48 hours. For homebuyers, it was expected to bring clarity to ownership records, reduce fraud, and streamline property transactions. For developers, especially those handling large projects, digitisation was meant to cut paperwork and speed up registrations.



GBA approves 60,000 b-Khata to a-Khata conversion GBA has already approved 60,000 b-Khata-to-a-Khata conversions, with over 1.2 lakh applications received, Shivakumar had announced earlier.

He had also announced a time-bound system to expedite khata conversion within 15 days. “E-Khatas are being delivered at citizens’ doorsteps, and over 15,000 applications to convert b-Khata to a-Khata are under process,” he wrote on X.

“With doorstep e-Khata delivery, faster approvals, and time-bound conversions, the system is being redesigned to save citizens time, money, and unnecessary visits to offices,” Shivakumar said.