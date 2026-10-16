Krisumi to invest 1,300 crore in two luxury housing phases in Gurugram

Gurugram-based Krisumi Corporation, an Indo-Japanese real estate joint venture, has commenced construction of two luxury residential phases in Sector 36A, Gurugram. The company plans to invest over ₹1,300 crore in the projects over the next five years, with an estimated revenue potential of more than ₹4,000 crore.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The Forest Reserve and The Forest Reserve-II, Phases 5 and 6 of the company's 33.38-acre Krisumi City development, will comprise 542 residential units. The commencement of construction was marked by a bhoomi pujan ceremony.
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
The development will span approximately 1.67 million sq ft and offer two-, three- and four-bedroom LDK residences, with sizes ranging from 2,166 sq ft to 3,993 sq ft. Prices start at approximately ₹4.9 crore, depending on the configuration and applicable charges.
Ashok Kapur, chairman of Krisumi Corporation, said the development marked another milestone in the company's expansion in Gurugram's premium residential market.
“The commencement of The Forest Reserve marks an important milestone for Krisumi Corporation as we continue to expand Krisumi City. This development brings together our core philosophy of Japanese craftsmanship and Indian hospitality with a strong focus on nature, thoughtful design and quality. With its scale, investment and distinctive residential proposition, The Forest Reserve will further strengthen our presence in Gurugram's premium residential market,” Kapur said.
The project has been designed by Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, with an emphasis on Japanese spatial planning, functionality and nature-inspired design. The company said the residences would combine expansive living spaces with its broader focus on design and quality.
Premium housing along Dwarka Expressway
The launch comes amid continued premium housing development along the Dwarka Expressway, where improved connectivity and infrastructure expansion have supported residential investment and the emergence of large integrated townships.
Krisumi City is being developed in Sector 36A, strategically located along the expressway, with connectivity to Gurugram and Delhi. The larger development is planned to bring together residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The Forest Reserve phases will also offer residents access to The Cascades Club, a 162,000-sq-ft club within Krisumi City. The facility includes recreational and social spaces, dining, lounges, spa experiences and an indoor sports arena.
Krisumi Corporation is a joint venture between Japan's Sumitomo Corporation and India's Krishna Group. The company has positioned Krisumi City around a combination of Japanese craftsmanship and Indian hospitality.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
With the commencement of Phases 5 and 6, the developer is advancing the next stage of the integrated development. The planned investment of ₹1,300 crore and revenue potential exceeding ₹4,000 crore underscore the scale of the latest phases as the company expands its presence in Gurugram's high-end housing segment.
The project adds to the ongoing supply of large-format luxury residences along the Dwarka Expressway corridor, where developers are targeting buyers seeking spacious homes, private club facilities, and access to expanding urban infrastructure.
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest.
Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents.
Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure.
Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing.
Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity.
Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations.
Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling.
A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.