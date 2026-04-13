Sumitomo-backed Krisumi Corporation launches new phases of housing project in Gurugram, plans ₹4,500 crore investment

Krisumi Corporation, a 50:50 joint venture between Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation and India’s Krishna Group, has launched the fifth and sixth phases of its luxury township project, Krisumi City, on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. The company plans to invest an additional ₹4,500 crore over the next 6–7 years in the ongoing 33.5-acre development. Krisumi Corporation, a 50:50 joint venture between Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation and India’s Krishna Group, has launched the fifth and sixth phases of its luxury township project, Krisumi City, on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

The new phases span around 1.67 million sq ft and are expected to generate nearly ₹4,000 crore in revenue. The company has already invested about ₹2,500 crore since 2019 in the project, which will eventually comprise 2,772 units across multiple phases, the company said.

The newly launched phases, branded as The Forest Reserve, draw inspiration from the Japanese philosophy of Chinju-no-mori (sacred shrine forests) and are envisioned as a green oasis within an urban setting. The project will offer 4 LDK (living, dining and kitchen) residences of around 4,000 sq ft and 3 LDK units of about 3,000 sq ft. It will also include premium penthouses ranging between 4,500 and 6,000 sq ft, with four penthouses planned across each of the four towers.

Over the last 5-6 years, Krisumi Corporation launched four phases of Waterfall Residences comprising around 1,800 units. Now, the company is launching the fifth and sixth phase, 'The Forest Reserve', totalling nearly 550 units with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹4,000 crore, it said.

“So far, it has invested about ₹2,500 crore in these phases and plans to invest a total of ₹7,000 crore across all six phases going forward,” Ashok Kapur, chairman of Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation, told reporters.

When asked about the deadline to complete the entire project, Kapur said the company has started offering possession for initial phases, and around 120 residents are staying in the project, of which 25 per cent are Japanese. The company aims to complete all 15 towers in the township by 2032, he said.

Company betting on its proximity to the proposed Global City in Gurugram “We are the pioneers of the Dwarka Expressway. Launching our first project at ₹8,500 per sq. ft. Today Krisumi City commands around ₹24,000 per sq. ft., reflecting strong value creation and market leadership. With proximity to the upcoming Global City and improving connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi, prices are expected to rise further. Krisumi City is evolving into a distinctive mini-Japanese township and a landmark development in the region,” he said.

Yuji Kato, Co-CEO and Director, Krisumi Corporation, said, "Over the past decade, Krisumi has become a symbol of Indo-Japanese collaboration, driven by a shared vision of excellence. Our approach rests on three pillars: world-class design, meticulous construction management, and a curated lifestyle. Together, these reflect a commitment to precision and quality as we set new benchmarks in modern urban living."

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The 'Krisumi City', as the project is called, has been developed by the world-renowned Japanese design firm Nikken Sekkei, the name behind the famed Tokyo Sky Tree. The land in Sector 36-A, Gurgaon abutting the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor's Global City.

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Krisumi Corporation is a debt-free company. The internal accrual will be used to meet the project cost.

Kunal Rishi, Chief Operating Officer of Krisumi Corporation, said the demand continues to be strong in Gurugram for projects developed by credible real estate companies.

Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, President-Sales and Marketing at Krisumi Corporation, said flat owners have rented out flats at around ₹100 per sq ft, indicating strong rental returns.