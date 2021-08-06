Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Real Estate / Mhada announces lottery for over 8,000 houses: Here's how you can apply
real estate

Mhada announces lottery for over 8,000 houses: Here's how you can apply

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:59 AM IST
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has announced the lottery process for the allotment of 8,205 low-cost houses near Mumbai. Under the lottery scheme, Mhada will provide affordable homes to low-income and mid-income segment homebuyers. The advertisement for the application process will be released on August 23 and the computerised draw will be held on October 14.

These homes are to reside in areas like Virar, Mira Road, Shirdhon, Khoni, Gotheghar and Vengurla. "We have kept 97% of the houses for the economically weaker section (EWS) and the lower income group (LIG). The entire computerised lottery system would be held in a transparent manner,” Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad said.

Awhad announced that Mhada is also planning to construct 10,000 houses in cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, Pune and Aurangabad.

Who is eligible?

The EWS covers the section of the population whose family income is less than 25,000 per month. The Lower Income Group (LIG) covers the section of the population whose family income is in the range of 25,000- 50,000 monthly. The middle-income group (MIG) comes in the salary range of 50,000-Rs75,000, while the higher income group (HIG) are those, whose family income is above 75,000 per month.

The outer areas of Mumbai have seen exponential growth as realty prices are less compared to Mumbai.

How can you register for the Mhada lottery scheme?

  1. Select the scheme board available.
  2. Create a user account for Mhada Lottery/login if you already have a username registered.
  3. Fill in the required details
  4. Click on submit button
  5. Enter the OTP that you have received via SMS/EMAIL on your registered mobile number/email.

