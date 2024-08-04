Monsoon tender loving care for your homes: Don’t let dampness cramp your style

Our bedroom at home has got mould blackening the walls. It crept up unobtrusively just after the monsoon rains hit. Repairs were ruled out till the wet season was officially over and we have resigned ourselves to temporarily living with this thing that looks evil and menacing – something straight out of Upside Down in an episode of Stranger Things. Leakage in roofs and ceilings, drainage blockage, dampness in walls and floors, water seepage through foundations can be some common issues during the monsoon. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

We have also moved to another room because we know mould can impact our health.

For us, the lesson is that the quicker you get your house treated for monsoon-related issues the better, so here are some basic checks and fixes you need to keep in mind to keep things shipshape during the showers.

Common problems in a building

Leakage in roofs and ceilings, drainage blockage, dampness in walls and floors, water seepage through foundations, gaps in window-wall junctions, and water coming in through windows can be some common issues during the monsoon.

There is no easy way to fix seepage problems. The only way is to identify the source of leakage and then undertake systematic repair work.

Remember that shortcuts are short-lived, warns Vaishali Mangalvedhekar, Partner of Mumbai-based SJK Architects.

“Conducting a thorough post-monsoon inspection by a professional agency is crucial to address the root cause of leakages. Temporary fixes are not sustainable, and without proper remediation, the leakages will recur in subsequent monsoons, eventually weakening the structure.

Remember, prevention is better than cure, she advises.

If repair work is impossible in the monsoon then quick-setting cementitious plug compounds and PU injection grouts can help seal cracks in walls quickly.

Several companies have acrylic crack fillers and membrane coatings that can be applied to terraces to seal cracks in the waterproofing layer, be it china mosaic or IPS.

Remember, many of these products don’t come with a warranty, so try and find a permanent cure quickly, she advises.

You are lucky if you have a sloping roof. “It facilitates water drainage, prevents water accumulation, and minimises risk of leaks. The steeper the slope, the more effectively water is channelled away from the roof, which is crucial in regions experiencing heavy rainfall,” says Rachna Agarwal, Founder and Design Ideator at Gurugram-based Studio IAAD (It’s All About Design).

Get seepage sorted immediately

Prolonged seepage can weaken structural elements like beams, slabs, and columns, as well as walls and floors, leading to cracks and potential collapse.

“You are taking a huge risk if you leave the problem unaddressed,” says Mangalvedhekar,. Moist environments foster mould and mildew growth, causing respiratory issues, allergies, and other health problems.

Water infiltration into electrical systems creates a risk of short circuits, fires, or electrocution. It can also cause wood rot, compromising the integrity of wooden structural elements such as beams, floors, and furniture.

Damp areas also attract pests like termites and rodents, which can damage property and pose health risks. Regular inspections, proper waterproofing, and timely repairs can help mitigate these risks.

Damp-proofing rooms

Make sure waterproofing is done the right way, says Mangalvedhekar

Prior to the onset of the monsoons, start by inspecting for any signs of leakage. Waterproof the terrace and walls, especially the khurras and traps from where the rainwater pipe emerges.

If you find any, get them fixed. Also, inspect drains to remove any blockages that might prevent proper water flow.

The choice of roofing materials plays a significant role in water repellency. Agarwal advises choosing water-resistant materials such as clay tiles, metal sheets, or asphalt shingles to significantly reduce the chances of leakage.

Additionally, ensuring that all joints, edges, and seams are thoroughly sealed with waterproof sealants is vital. This not only prevents water ingress but also enhances the overall durability of the roof. Insulating the roof and walls is equally important as it helps keep the interiors dry.

Raised flooring systems can prevent water seepage, ensuring the interior remains dry and comfortable. Installing gutters and downspouts is also crucial. These systems efficiently direct rainwater away from the roof and walls, reducing the risk of water damage. Regularly maintaining these systems is essential to avoid blockages that could lead to water overflow and subsequent damage.

If you have wooden windows, repair them to ensure they close properly, especially during monsoons. Polishing them with water-based PUs can make them last longer. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

Don’t forget the windows, cautions Mangalvedhekar. If you have wooden windows, repair them to ensure they close properly. Polishing them with water-based PUs can make them last longer.

Whatever the type of window, check that the gaskets are in good condition to prevent water ingress.

In cities like Mumbai which have heavy rain, airing of rooms during monsoon can be challenging. However, adjustable fasteners and stays for windows will prevent water from coming in. Open windows occasionally during dry spells to ensure good air circulation throughout the house. Ensure that exhaust fans in toilets and other areas are functioning properly, and consider using dehumidifiers if necessary to control moisture levels.

Fungal growth can ruin artwork on walls, too, if the walls are damp or due to high humidity. Ensuring good ventilation can help prevent this, too, especially since running air conditioning for 24 hours is not practical.

Regular dusting of frames keeps art in pristine condition. For expensive art, it’s best to consult with professional conservators, advises Mangalvedhekar.

Solutions, solutions

If temporary solutions are challenging, the only option is to use temporary measures. For that, Mangalvedhekar goes for securing tarpaulin sheets with bamboo supports or hooks, to protect the building and its interiors from damage.

When it comes to paint most companies have products in their luxury and regular ranges that help prevent fungal growth due to excessively humid conditions (these will not help with leakages, though and are meant only for excessive humidity).

Likewise, several leading paint companies have exterior paints that are elastic in nature and can help bridge fine hairline cracks developing in plaster, especially in regions with extreme temperature variations between seasons. This can help ensure that walls are not moist through the monsoons due to fine cracks in plastering.

If possible, remove carpets from living rooms or at least from entrance areas, as wet or moist carpets are prone to mould growth. Store them away for the monsoon season in an airtight cover. If mould develops, professional cleaning is necessary to prevent health risks.

Eco-friendly products

Look for products that are water-based, low-VOC, and made from recycled or rapidly renewable materials. Reputable companies often offer LEED or IGBC-certified options. “These products effectively handle moisture while adhering to sustainability standards,” advises Mangalvedhekar.

Applying protective coatings or water-repellent paints on the exterior surfaces of the roof and walls can provide an additional defence against water penetration.

“These coatings enhance the water resistance of the materials and contribute to the structure's longevity,” says Agarwal.

Green options

Green roofs can be an excellent option for integrating green solutions.

“With proper waterproofing layers,” says Agarwal, green roofs absorb rainwater, provide insulation, and reduce runoff. Indoors, incorporating plants such as ferns and peace lilies can help manage humidity levels and improve air quality, making the living space more comfortable during the damp monsoon months.”

Does mould treatment or seepage-fixing cost a lot?



Costs of mould remediation or fixing seepage issues vary significantly depending on the source of the problem, such as cracks in plaster, leaks on the terrace, faulty rainwater pipes, or issues with faulty window-sill junctions. The extent and location of the damage will largely determine the expense involved.

It pays to get quotes from more than one company or contractor before you begin work, experts say,

Steps to a happy monsoon season

And finally, we got Priyanka Malik of New Delhi-based Design Consortia, to draw up an easy-to-manage list of things to do to help us enjoy the weather minus the woes.

Easy-to-manage list of things to do to help us enjoy the monsoon minus the woes.(Pixabay)

● Check for leaks or crevices in the roof, walls, or doors. Use waterproof sealants or gels to fill these cracks if any are found

● Use waterproof paint on exposed surfaces, especially external walls, to prevent seepage and similar issues

● Check the rainwater slope regularly and look for any waterlogging on the roof, as this can lead to seepage and dampness

● Check for exposed wires and cover them with conduits if required

● Remove (temporarily) heavy carpets and curtains/furnishings as they tend to absorb moisture and could give off foul odour

● Use a dehumidifier to control air quality and prevent mould

● Use mesh doors or windows to allow a cool breeze to flow in without welcoming pests and bugs indoors

● Clean surfaces regularly with an effective disinfectant and use naphthalene balls to control odour and pests

● Indoor plants such as snake plants, peace lilies, and spider plants can help control air quality

● Applying wax or varnish coatings on wooden surfaces is ideal for the rainy season

● Place a large doormat at the entrance and designate a space for wet shoes, umbrellas, and raincoats.

Ayesha Banerjee is a freelance writer.