Interior designer shares 8 mistakes to avoid when building your dream kitchen: Why subway tiles is bad idea and more

The kitchen is the heart of the home. It's where the family spends the most time after the bedroom. It is where we prepare nutritious, hearty meals for our loved ones, where we gather for chit chats and make it the hub of every get together. Therefore, it needs to be as close to perfect as can be. The kitchen should be functional, clean, cosy and beautiful all at once. However, few kitchens cross these boxes. (Also read: Home interior decor tips to nail an open kitchen design) A perfect kitchen is more than just good looks.

If you are considering giving your kitchen an overhaul, we have just the right read for you. Anizia Pereira, founder of interior design firm Affordable Boho Decor shares with us 8 pointers to remember when designing your kitchen. Check them out:

Efficient layout

Follow the kitchen triangle principle, ensuring the sink, stove, and refrigerator are in a triangular arrangement for optimal workflow. Parallel platforms work best for Indian households, providing more room for movement and functional storage.

Ample storage

Incorporate a variety of storage solutions, including cabinets with shelves, drawers with cutlery organiser trays, and pull-out shelves for dry spices and pantry items. Overhead cabinets and lofts make great spaces to hide items that are used occasionally such as the air-fryer, the dough mixer and even that underused rice cooker you got last Diwali.

Durable countertops and Dado tiles

Choose countertops made from durable materials such as granite, tile, or any solid, non-porous surface that can withstand heavy use and are easy to clean. For the backsplash, consider using tiles for a more permanent and easy-to-clean option. While subway tiles are trending, their grooves can absorb kitchen particles and become irreparably dirty quickly, making them a poor choice for cleanliness and longevity. One can use a 2x2 tile that replicates the look of a subway tile, making it maintenance-free.

Quality lighting

Ensure a mix of task, ambient, and accent lighting. Under-cabinet lighting, pendant lights over the island, and a central ceiling fixture can help illuminate the workspace effectively.

Functional workspaces

Allocate sufficient counter space for food preparation, cooking, and serving. If your home permits, an island counter adds additional workspace and storage.

Modern appliances

Invest in energy-efficient, high-quality appliances that fit your cooking habits. Consider the placement of these appliances to ensure they are easily accessible and integrated into the kitchen workflow.

Easy-to-clean Surfaces

For your modular kitchen, consider marine plywood with laminates, acrylic, duco, or PU finishes. If budget is not a constraint, you can also consider stainless steel kitchen shutters. Engineered wood is not recommended for a durable kitchen. Select materials and finishes for floors, backsplashes, and especially cabinets that are easy to maintain and clean. Non-porous surfaces and smooth finishes can help reduce cleaning time and effort.

Sink and Faucet

Stainless steel is one of the most durable kitchen sink materials available. It is resistant to heat and stains, making it a practical choice for busy kitchens. However, new options like quartz and porcelain sinks are also available. Always sandwich your sinks between your kitchen countertops. Pull-out faucets offer versatility, with an extended hose that allows you to reach every corner of your sink and beyond, making it easier to rinse dishes, clean vegetables, and fill larger pots.