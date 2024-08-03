Every ingredient in the kitchen contributes to the final dish and similarly, the often-overlooked decor can significantly elevate the culinary experience. We got a few experts on board to help us understanding the profound impact of colour on energy flow and ambience in kitchens. Home decor and interior tips on choosing right colour tones, combinations for your kitchen (Photo by DesignsWithEmily)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Garg, Founder and Principal Designer at Studio Jane Designs, revealed how to infuse your kitchen with vibrant energy and create an unforgettable cooking experience every day -

Colour is Energy:

The colours on your kitchen walls influence the space's energy, affecting the food and the mood. Choose soft greens, warm yellows, or earthy neutrals to energise the space with liveliness. Inspired by nature's calming elements, incorporate soft blues and gentle pastels to create a soothing ambience.

Balancing Light and Dark Hues:

When choosing colour tones for your kitchen, choose a balanced combination of light and dark hues. Lighter colours can make small kitchens feel more spacious, while darker tones add depth and sophistication to larger spaces. Introduce contrasting light and dark elements to create visual interest and dimension in your kitchen design. Use vibrant accents strategically to add pops of colour without overwhelming the space.

Texture for Visual Interest:

Texture adds depth and character to your kitchen walls. Experiment with exposed brick or glossy tiles to stimulate the senses and create visual intrigue. Experimenting with materials stimulates the senses and invites exploration, encouraging you to interact with your kitchen space in new ways.

Strategic Use of Color Punches:

Instead of saturating the entire kitchen with one dominant colour, strategically incorporate various accents through accessories or artwork. This sparks creativity and invites exploration, making the space feel dynamic and alive. Additionally, it allows for more accessible updates and changes in the future, as accent pieces can be swapped out to refresh the kitchen's look without a complete overhaul.

Harmonising with Natural Light:

Consider the natural light in your kitchen when selecting colour tones. Kitchens with ample sunlight can handle bolder colours without feeling overpowering, while kitchens with limited natural light may benefit from lighter shades to enhance brightness. Opt for reflective finishes like glossy tiles or metallic accents to maximise the effect of natural light and create a luminous atmosphere in your kitchen.

According to Sukriti Sharrma, Partner at Plüsch, when it comes to kitchen design, colour plays a crucial role in setting the mood and creating a visually appealing space. She said, “From subtle touches to bold statements, the use of colour can transform your kitchen into a vibrant and inviting area. In recent years, there has been a growing trend among homeowners to incorporate colours into their kitchen design, adding a fresh and modern aesthetic. Classic styles are also making a comeback, adding a timeless appeal to kitchen spaces.”

She recommended a few colours to add to your kitchen to elevate the space -

1. Nature’s Green

A colour trend significantly increasing in 2024 is green, with shades like jungle green and sage green gaining popularity. These darker greens add a sense of tranquillity and nature to the kitchen, creating a soothing atmosphere. Lighter tones like olive green and lime green are also being used to add a pop of colour to kitchen spaces.

2. All things Pastel

Pastel colours are also making a comeback, with powder blues and lavender tones creating a soft and airy feel in kitchens. Creamy white is another popular choice, offering a warm and welcoming vibe that pairs well with gold fixtures and marble countertops.

3. Sunny Yellow

Yellow is another colour that can add warmth and positivity to your kitchen. From bright and vivid shades to soft pastels, yellow can create a lively or relaxed ambience, depending on the intensity of the shade. Pairing yellow with contrasting shades like grey or navy blue can create a modern look while combining it with soft pastels or whites can create a serene atmosphere.

Sukriti Sharrma added, “Incorporating these colours into your kitchen can be done in various ways, from using them sparingly in the dado or backsplash to adding yellow accessories like pots and pans. Bold furniture pieces in vibrant colours can also add drama and personality to your kitchen space, making it a lively and inviting area for cooking and gathering. Overall, choosing the right colours for your kitchen involves considering factors like colour intensity, complementary hues, texture, and maintenance. By harnessing the power of colour, you can create a kitchen that looks not only beautiful but also feels warm, inviting and inspiring.”

Choosing the right colour tones and combinations for the kitchen is akin to composing a masterpiece. Priyanka Malik, Partner and Principal at Design Consortia, opined, “It requires careful consideration of various elements to create a cohesive and visually appealing design. The selection process goes beyond just picking paint colours. It involves incorporating multiple layers within the space, such as flooring, ceilings, lighting, countertops and backsplashes, to achieve a harmonious look.”

She highlighted, “Several factors influence colour choices, including the surrounding theme, desired mood or vibe, and how colours can enhance the space. Spatial characteristics like the size of the kitchen, ceiling height, functionality and workability also play a crucial role in the decision-making process. To avoid overwhelming the space, neutral colours should be used as the base and adding vibrant colours as accents is recommended.”

Priyanka Malik concluded, “It's essential to ensure that the kitchen's colour scheme complements the overall theme of your home. Accent colours can be incorporated to add vibrancy to the composition. There are numerous colour combinations, ranging from energizing to subtle, with options to utilize colours through materiality. The spectrum expands from neutrals to bold colours and monochrome or tone-on-tone palettes, which are particularly successful in Indian contexts. Finally, layering neutral or calming tones can create a light, warm, and inviting atmosphere in the kitchen.”

Incorporating these insights into your kitchen design fosters culinary creativity and positive energy flow and enhances the overall dining experience. Make your kitchen more than just a place to cook - a vibrant and inviting culinary sanctuary.