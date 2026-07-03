Mumbai real estate: Marathon Nextgen Realty signs redevelopment project in Versova, eyes 450 crore revenue potential

Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited (MNRL)'s subsidiary, Sunset Spaces Private Limited (Sunset Spaces), has signed a Development Agreement (DA) for the redevelopment of a housing society in Mumbai's Versova. The company eyes over ₹450 crore in revenue from the project.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited (MNRL)'s subsidiary, Sunset Spaces Private Limited (Sunset Spaces), has signed a Development Agreement (DA) for the redevelopment of a housing society in Mumbai's Versova. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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According to the company statement, the agreement marks MNRL's foray into society redevelopment.

"The project comprises the redevelopment of an existing residential society situated on land admeasuring approximately 1.5 acres, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of over ₹450 crore, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, final plans, applicable regulations and market conditions," the company said in a statement issued on July 3.

According to the statement, the project is being planned as a differentiated, relatively low-density residential redevelopment for the Versova micro-market. This approach is expected to enable a higher proportion of open and landscaped spaces compared with typical high-density redevelopment projects in the area, creating a more spacious and amenity-led residential environment.

"I am excited to announce Marathon's foray into society redevelopment through this project in Versova. This is the first step in a calibrated strategy to build a society redevelopment platform across select Mumbai micro-markets, with the objective of strategically expanding the reach of the Marathon brand. Society redevelopment gives us access to prime, well-located land parcels without the need for significant upfront investment," said Parmeet Shah, Director, Sunset Spaces Private Limited.

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{{^usCountry}} The company said that under the terms of the agreement, Sunset Spaces will undertake the planning, approvals, design, construction and execution of the redevelopment project in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and the mutually agreed terms with the society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company said that under the terms of the agreement, Sunset Spaces will undertake the planning, approvals, design, construction and execution of the redevelopment project in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and the mutually agreed terms with the society. {{/usCountry}}

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Cluster redevelopment projects on the rise in the Mumbai real estate market

Mumbai real estate market is entering a new phase, with large corporate houses betting on cluster redevelopment projects that are unlocking some of the city's most valuable land parcels. Examples of cluster redevelopment in the Mumbai real estate market include MHADA layouts such as Motilal Nagar (Goregaon), Abhyudaya Nagar (Parel), Adarsh Nagar (Worli), Bandra Reclamation, and GTB Nagar (Sion), as well as Kamathipura. Several private housing societies also undergo cluster redevelopment.

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Last month, leading corporate houses and real estate developers, Adani Realty, Lodha Developers, and JSW Realty and Infrastructure, along with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s led consortium, were competing for the city’s largest cluster redevelopment projects floated by MHADA. In June 2026, Reliance Industries' real estate arm, Reliance 4IR Realty Development, as part of a consortium, secured the redevelopment rights for the 101-acre Juhu Lane, Gilbert Hill slum cluster in Mumbai's Andheri, marking the conglomerate's entry into the city's slum redevelopment sector.

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According to Knight Frank India data, Mumbai's redevelopment market is witnessing a structural shift towards larger, cluster-led projects. Nearly 70 developer agreements were signed in the first 90 days of 2026, accounting for over 30% of the total agreements recorded in 2025. Since 2020, 1,094 societies have entered redevelopment, unlocking nearly 432 acres of land.