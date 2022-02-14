Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Real Estate / NCDRC directs Supertech to refund the paid amount with interest to home buyers
real estate

NCDRC directs Supertech to refund the paid amount with interest to home buyers

NCDRC passed the order on a petition moved by a home buyer couple. They had booked a flat in Hilltown Project of the company at Sohana, Haryana.
Representational image 
Published on Feb 14, 2022 06:20 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

 The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed real estate firm Supertech to refund the paid-up amount with interest to the home buyers. 

NCDRC passed the order on a petition moved by a home buyer couple. They had booked a flat in Hilltown Project of the company at Sohana, Haryana.

The bench headed by Dr. SM Kantikar directed the Supertech to refund the entire paid-up amount along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum within six weeks after which it will attract interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum.

The buyers had approached NCDRC through Advocate and consumer activist Monica Anand Kumar seeking a refund of 88,82,001. This amount was paid by complainants against the total consideration of the flat booked along with interest.

Counsel for complainants submitted that the buyers Nilanjan Lahiri and his wife Shilpi Lahiri applied for a flat in the Supertech Hilltown project in 2014 under a subvention scheme. However, the builder not only failed to deliver the possession of the flat even after 8 years but also stopped paying pre-EMIs in early 2018 as per the subvention scheme. They were to get the possession by December 2019.

RELATED STORIES

Counsel for the petitioners apprised the Apex Consumer Commission that an FIR has also been registered against Supertech by EOW, Mandir Marg, New Delhi in respect of the same project under section 406, 420, 120B IPC.

The complainants booked the flat for a total sale price of 90,71,375. On 17 December 2017, they were asked to submit the booking amount. They paid 5,00,000 as booking amount through cheque to the company. They stated that, in compliance with the terms of the payment schedule, the total payment made by them to the company till 1 April 2019 was 84,82,001 and the company had issued a receipt for it.

In a rejoinder filed by the complainants, it was stated that on the date of filing the present complaint a paid-up amount of 88,82,001 and including delayed interest if becomes above rupees one crore.

On the other hand, the objection of the company was that the term and conditions of the agreement are binding in nature is devoid of merit. They submitted judgments in support of their objection.

The company also submitted that the complainants are not a consumer under section 2(1)(d) of the Act. They also raised the issue of territorial jurisdiction including pecuniary jurisdiction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national consumer disputes redressal commission real estate news
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP