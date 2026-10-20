...
...
Next Story

Prestige Group lines up 40,000 crore residential launches for H2, nearly 2.5 times April-September pipeline

Prestige Group has lined up a ₹40,000 cr residential launch pipeline for the 2nd half of the financial year across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad

Published on: Oct 20, 2026, 19:29:27 IST
By Vandana Ramnani
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Prestige Group has lined up a 40,000 crore residential launch pipeline for the second half of the financial year across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad. The planned launches over the next two quarters represent a 2.5-fold increase from the April-September period, as the company looks to capitalise on festive demand.

Prestige Group has lined up a ₹40,000 cr residential launch pipeline for the 2nd half of the financial year across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)
Prestige Group has lined up a ₹40,000 cr residential launch pipeline for the 2nd half of the financial year across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

In its latest operational update, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates informed that residential launches for April-September of the 2026-27 fiscal year aggregated 23.14 million square feet with a revenue potential of over 16,200 crore. During the last fiscal year, Prestige Estates achieved record sales bookings of 30,024 crore, up 76% from the preceding year. The company is targeting around 35,000-36,000 crore of sales bookings in this fiscal year. The company has already recorded pre-sales or sales bookings of 1,3804.3 crore in the first half of this fiscal year.Bengaluru was the largest contributor to half-yearly sales, accounting for 41% of total sales, followed by Hyderabad (32%), Mumbai (12%), Chennai (8%), and other markets (7%), demonstrating the company's well-diversified geographical presence. During the quarter, the Company launched three residential projects with a combined developable area of 5.91 million square feet, and a GDV of approximately 4,020 crore, the company said.The company completed three residential projects during the quarter with a total developable area of 4.27 million square feet.

"Our residential business continues to see healthy demand. What is particularly encouraging is the response to our new launches, a couple of which were introduced towards the end of the quarter but nevertheless saw good sales traction. Sustenance sales have also remained strong, reinforcing our view that underlying demand for housing continues to be healthy,” he said.

“We have a substantial launch pipeline of over 4,00,000 million planned across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad over the next two quarters. This gives us a strong platform to carry the momentum forward, and there is a great deal to look forward to in the coming months.”

Prestige Group's hospitality portfolio

He noted that the company has taken an important step in its hospitality business through its partnership with CPP Investments in Prestige Hospitality Ventures. “This investment will support the next phase of growth in our hospitality portfolio as we focus on executing our development pipeline and pursuing opportunities to expand our presence in the sector,” Razack said.

Also Read: Blackstone arm leases 4.5 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for five years

The hospitality business delivered a very healthy operating performance during the half-year, recording a formidable occupancy of 70% and Average room rates (ARRs) of 15,143, supported by continued demand from both business and leisure travel. During the quarter, the Company commenced construction of two hotel projects, adding 313 keys across a combined developable area of 0.77 million square feet, the company said.

As of June 2026, the group has delivered 319 projects totalling 216 million sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 137 projects totalling 229 million sq ft.

Also Read: Gurugram’s senior living market gains ground as high-net-worth retirees and NRIs drive demand

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vandana Ramnani

Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.

real estate news
Stay updated with the latest Real Estate News, property prices, housing trends and major projects. Explore market updates, investment insights and property developments across India.
Stay updated with the latest Real Estate News, property prices, housing trends and major projects. Explore market updates, investment insights and property developments across India.
Home/Real Estate/Prestige Group lines up ₹40,000 crore residential launches for H2, nearly 2.5 times April-September pipeline
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks