Bengaluru-based Prestige Group to launch 50,000 crore worth of homes in FY26

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Prestige Group is targeting residential project launches with a gross development value (GDV) of over ₹50,000 crore across key markets such as Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai during the current financial year, said Praveer Srivastava, senior vice president at Prestige Group, in an interaction with HT.com. Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Group aims to achieve a gross development value (GDV) of ₹ 14,000–15,000 crore from residential project launches by the end of Q1 FY26. (In Photo: Praveer Srivastava, senior vice president)(Prestige Group)

“We are also aiming to achieve a GDV of ₹14,000–15,000 crore from residential project launches by the end of Q1 FY26,” he said.

Major expansion in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

One of Prestige’s biggest plays this year is its entry into Delhi-NCR, a market it ventured into recently. The company has already launched a ₹12,000 crore residential project in Indirapuram, with ₹9,500 crore already approved for development.

"Two more marquee launches are planned, including Prestige Bougainvillea Gardens in Sector 150, Noida, by Q1 FY26, and Prestige Imperium, a super-luxury offering in Delhi’s KG Marg with ticket sizes expected to cross ₹1 lakh per sq ft, slated for launch around Diwali," he said.

In Mumbai, the group has ₹10,000 crore worth of launches planned for the fiscal, ranging from ₹2 crore apartments in Prestige City to ultra-luxury units worth ₹150 crore in Worli’s Nautilus. “Mumbai’s luxury market is deep, but land costs don’t allow for villas. We’re focusing on optimising apartment formats to cater to both premium and mid-segment buyers,” said Srivastava.

Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa: High-growth markets in focus

In Chennai, Prestige plans to launch projects worth ₹3,000–3,500 crore this year, including Prestige Palladium Garden by end-June and another project in Madhavaram by Q3. Srivastava said the company has partnered with Arihant Developers to identify more opportunities in the city, where pricing is relatively affordable at ₹10,000–11,000 per sq ft.

Hyderabad too will see ₹10,000 crore worth of launches this year, including a luxury project in Banjara Hills where apartments will be priced at ₹8–10 crore. The group is also planning extensions to its township and is exploring two new land parcels. The ₹1–2 crore range remains the sweet spot in the city, with 3,000–4,000 sq ft apartments in high demand.

Goa is emerging as a key leisure-luxury destination for the developer, with ₹3,000 crore in launches planned for the next quarter across both high-end apartments and villas.

Pune, Gurugram and Noida are on the radar

With footprints in six major cities already, the company is looking to foray into new cities soon. “We’re exploring opportunities in Pune, Gurugram, and Noida. These are markets we weren’t present in earlier but see immense growth potential,” said Srivastava.

“We want to be in the ₹2–3 crore sweet spot—where most real demand is. But at the same time, we won’t shy away from landmark developments in India’s most elite locations,” Srivastava said.