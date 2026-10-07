RBI Repo Rate Hike: What does a 25 basis point increase mean for your home loan EMI?
Following the rate hike, borrowers could see an increase in their monthly home-loan outgo, depending on how the hike is transmitted by lenders, say experts
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 7 raised its policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, after almost three-and-a-half years, amid inflationary pressures and continuing geopolitical tensions arising from the West Asia crisis. The rate hike could make new home loans expensive and push up EMIs for existing floating-rate borrowers, depending on how lenders transmit the increase.
The decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) marks a shift from its August policy, when it kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and retained a neutral stance while seeking greater clarity on the inflation outlook and the balance between growth and inflation.
In his statement, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, “After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial conditions, developments and the outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 25 basis points.”
What does it mean for your EMI?
Following the rate hike, borrowers could see an increase in their monthly home-loan outgo, depending on how the increase is transmitted by lenders.
Consider a ₹50 lakh home loan for 20 years at 7.15%.
According to Raoul Kapoor, co-CEO, Andromeda Sales and Distribution, the RBI's 25-basis-point repo rate hike is expected to have a marginal impact on home-loan EMIs.
“The RBI’s decision to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points is broadly in line with market expectations, given the prevailing global uncertainties, inflationary pressures, rising bond yields, a depreciating rupee and continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia,” he said.
Also Read: ₹3.5 lakh monthly income, but ₹1.3 lakh EMI: Why a Mumbai couple paused ₹1.7 crore home purchase
The rate hike is likely to put some upward pressure on retail lending rates, including home loans, car loans and personal loans. However, the impact on borrowers is expected to remain marginal, particularly as home-loan interest rates are currently at relatively attractive levels. Home-loan rates are currently available from around 7.15% for eligible borrowers.
If the entire 25-basis-point increase is passed on to borrowers, a home-loan rate of 7.15% could rise to around 7.40%. For a borrower with a ₹50 lakh home loan for 20 years, this would mean an estimated increase of around ₹759 in the monthly EMI. For a ₹1 crore loan, the increase would be around ₹1,516 per month, he explains.
Also Read: RBI raises repo rate by 25 points in first hike in four years, loan EMIs may rise
The actual impact may vary depending on the lender, loan benchmark, borrower profile and whether the rate increase is adjusted through a higher EMI, a longer tenure, or a combination of both, Kapoor added.
What should home-loan borrowers do?
Borrowers should not rush to prepay their entire home loan solely because of a 25-basis-point rate hike. Instead, they should first check the interest rate currently being charged, the remaining loan tenure and whether the loan is linked to the repo rate or another benchmark, say personal finance experts.
“They should also review the spread charged by the lender and check whether any prepayment charges apply before making a large payment. Borrowers can also compare balance-transfer offers from other lenders to determine whether switching can help reduce their effective interest rate and overall interest outgo,” Kapoor said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More