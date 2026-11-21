India’s branded residences market is evolving, with global hospitality operators, luxury lifestyle labels and increasingly, developers themselves seeking to build distinct residential identities. Recent announcements underline the trend: Elan Group has partnered with Marriott International, Embassy Developments has launched 59 residences under its own brand with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,400 crore, and M3M India is investing ₹1,650 crore in its second Jacob & Co.-branded project.

While brand recognition and exclusivity remain important attractions, industry experts say buyers are increasingly evaluating what these residences offer beyond their address. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated image) more less

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Real estate experts say that a marquee name alone cannot justify the premium. The real test lies in construction quality, timely possession, seamless services and professional property management.

Developers tap global brands to attract luxury homebuyers, some build their own identities

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Gurugram-based Elan Group has entered into a brand licensing and management agreement with Marriott International to develop branded residences under its 'Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy' brand at its ongoing mixed-use project, Elan Imperial, in Sector 82, Gurugram. The development will comprise an exclusive collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments available for private ownership. Elan Group will undertake the construction and development, while Marriott International will manage the residences upon completion.

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{{^usCountry}} Embassy Developments Limited on November 17, on the other hand, announced plans to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Bengaluru, with an estimated GDV of ₹1,400 crore. Named Embassy ONE Residences, the Bengaluru project will comprise 59 homes and marks an expansion of the company's residential portfolio, bringing luxury hospitality services into the homeownership experience, the company said in a regulatory filing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Embassy Developments Limited on November 17, on the other hand, announced plans to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Bengaluru, with an estimated GDV of ₹1,400 crore. Named Embassy ONE Residences, the Bengaluru project will comprise 59 homes and marks an expansion of the company's residential portfolio, bringing luxury hospitality services into the homeownership experience, the company said in a regulatory filing. {{/usCountry}}

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The 30-storey development is part of Embassy ONE, an integrated luxury destination combining premium residences, Grade-A office spaces and a five-star hotel. It will offer two homes per floor, each with a private lift lobby. Residences will range from approximately 4,500 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft and include three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses.

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The project will also introduce Fifth Key, Embassy's signature luxury hospitality offering developed for its residential portfolio. Building on the company's experience in residential community management, the service will extend beyond conventional property maintenance to offer personalised hospitality services tailored to individual developments, the company said.

Also Read: ₹1,650-crore branded residences project in Gurugram">M3M, Jacob & Co partner for ₹1,650-crore branded residences project in Gurugram

Gurugram-based M3M India has partnered with New York-based luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. for its second branded residential development in India, an ultra-luxury project in Sector 111 along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. The development entails an investment of ₹1,650 crore and is expected to generate a topline of ₹3,300 crore, the company said in a statement on November 17.

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Named M3M Jacob & Co. Residences, the project will comprise 120 homes averaging approximately 7,300 sq ft each, with prices starting at ₹26 crore. The residences are expected to be launched at an average price of ₹40,000 per sq ft.

Located within M3M's Billionaire's Block, the project will be designed by international architecture and design firms Woods Bagot and Belt Collins. The developer also plans to bring five-star hospitality partners into the development. Building on its association with luxury hospitality brand Roseate at its Jacob & Co. project in Noida, M3M said the forthcoming towers would combine distinctive branded design with personalised services.

Developers see value in collaborations beyond the brand name

For developers, international collaborations offer an opportunity to differentiate their projects through design, services and the association with established luxury names.

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“An international collaboration makes sense when the partner understands residential real estate and brings something our buyers can see and experience for themselves,” said Ashish Jerath, president – sales and marketing, Smartworld Developers.

With Smartworld Residences by Elie Saab, for instance, the designer is creating the entire lobby and its furniture, giving the arrival experience a distinct identity. Such partnerships also allow developers to learn how global luxury brands carry their design language through to the smallest details, he said.

“At this end of the market, there’s also a sense of distinction that comes with owning a branded residence. Buyers know these brands and have certain expectations of them. When an international brand puts its name behind a project and actively helps shape it, that can give buyers greater confidence in the developer and in what will be delivered,” Jerath told Hindustan Times.

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Smartworld launched Trump Residences in Gurugram in 2025, followed by Smartworld Residences by Elie Saab in January 2026. The company is planning another branded residential project in Noida in 2027, he said.

Beyond the brand: The real test lies in delivering a professionally managed living experience

While brand recognition and exclusivity remain important attractions, industry experts say buyers are increasingly evaluating what these residences offer beyond their address.

“India’s branded residences market is evolving, with growing interest from primary homebuyers as much as investors. While the premium attached to these homes will continue to be debated, their value goes beyond the brand name or the property itself. Buyers are increasingly looking for the convenience of a professionally managed home, where everyday responsibilities are taken care of to a standard they can trust,” said Shveta Jain, managing director, residential services, Savills India.

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She added that the brand brings credibility and an added layer of assurance, but the real value lies in how effectively the developer and its partner deliver on their promise. This requires a strong partnership spanning construction quality, timely delivery, seamless possession and consistent property management.

Also Read: Branded residences market in India to grow 126% in six years, driven by urban demand unlike resort-led growth in Asia-Pacific

As developers build their own residential identities alongside collaborations with global hospitality and luxury lifestyle brands, the experience delivered after the sale will determine whether buyers consider the premium justified and view the proposition as a long-term lifestyle choice, Jain said.

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