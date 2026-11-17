M3M, Jacob & Co partner for ₹1,650-crore branded residences project in Gurugram
Gurugram real estate: The branded residences project, located in Billionaire's Block in Sector 111 along the Dwarka Expressway, will comprise 120 units
Gurugram-based M3M India has partnered with New York-based luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. for their second branded residential development in India, an ultra-luxury project in Sector 111 along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. The development entails an investment of ₹1,650 crore and is expected to generate a topline of ₹3,300 crore, the company said in a statement on November 17.
Named M3M Jacob & Co. Residences, the project will comprise 120 homes averaging approximately 7,300 sq ft each, with prices starting at ₹26 crore. The residences are expected to be launched at an average price of ₹40,000 per sq ft.
Located within M3M's Billionaire's Block, the project will be designed by international architecture and design firms Woods Bagot and Belt Collins. It will combine Jacob & Co.'s design philosophy with M3M's expertise in luxury residential development. The developer said the project would feature some of the largest residences along the Dwarka Expressway.
With this launch, M3M's cumulative development investment in Billionaire's Block will reach ₹2,750 crore, reinforcing its positioning as a destination dedicated to globally branded residences, the company said.
Spread across 170 acres along the Dwarka Expressway, Billionaire's Block is envisioned as an enclave exclusively for globally branded residential developments. M3M Jacob & Co. Residences will join the precinct's growing portfolio, with the developer planning to bring more international luxury brands into the development.
The developer also plans to bring five-star hospitality partners into Billionaire's Block. Building on its association with luxury hospitality brand Roseate at the Jacob & Co. development in Noida, the company said the forthcoming towers would combine distinctive branded design with personalised services.
M3M said only a limited number of towers would be developed within the 170-acre enclave, with subsequent phases expected to command a premium over earlier launches.
"For a discerning buyer, and for the ultra-high-net-worth investor thinking in decades rather than quarters, entering at this stage of Billionaire's Block's evolution is a decision that combines lifestyle, legacy and long-term capital appreciation. This is the kind of prudent, patient wealth-building philosophy that billionaire investors around the world understand well; get in before the market fully recognises the scarcity value," said Robin Mangla, president, M3M India.
Second branded residence collaboration
The latest development marks the second branded-residence collaboration between M3M and Jacob & Co. in India, following their earlier partnership in Noida. Residences in the Noida project have reportedly traded at premiums of ₹3–4 crore over their launch prices, the developer said.
The ownership proposition at Billionaire's Block will also extend beyond the physical residence through M3M Black Circle, the company's private, invitation-only platform for homeowners in its branded residential developments.
Also Read: Why Delhi-NCR’s rich are checking into 5-star branded residences
Recently unveiled in Paris in the presence of Jacob Arabo, founder of Jacob & Co., the platform offers homeowners access to founders and visionaries behind leading global luxury brands, exclusive privileges and curated lifestyle experiences, the company added.
Also Read: ₹2,100 crore in Jacob & Co-branded residences in Noida">M3M India to invest ₹2,100 crore in Jacob & Co-branded residences in Noida
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More