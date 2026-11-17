Gurugram-based M3M India has partnered with New York-based luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. for their second branded residential development in India, an ultra-luxury project in Sector 111 along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. The development entails an investment of ₹1,650 crore and is expected to generate a topline of ₹3,300 crore, the company said in a statement on November 17. M3M India partners with New York-based luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. for its second branded residential project in India, an ultra-luxury development in Sector 111, along Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Named M3M Jacob & Co. Residences, the project will comprise 120 homes averaging approximately 7,300 sq ft each, with prices starting at ₹26 crore. The residences are expected to be launched at an average price of ₹40,000 per sq ft.

Located within M3M's Billionaire's Block, the project will be designed by international architecture and design firms Woods Bagot and Belt Collins. It will combine Jacob & Co.'s design philosophy with M3M's expertise in luxury residential development. The developer said the project would feature some of the largest residences along the Dwarka Expressway.

With this launch, M3M's cumulative development investment in Billionaire's Block will reach ₹2,750 crore, reinforcing its positioning as a destination dedicated to globally branded residences, the company said.

Spread across 170 acres along the Dwarka Expressway, Billionaire's Block is envisioned as an enclave exclusively for globally branded residential developments. M3M Jacob & Co. Residences will join the precinct's growing portfolio, with the developer planning to bring more international luxury brands into the development.

The developer also plans to bring five-star hospitality partners into Billionaire's Block. Building on its association with luxury hospitality brand Roseate at the Jacob & Co. development in Noida, the company said the forthcoming towers would combine distinctive branded design with personalised services.

M3M said only a limited number of towers would be developed within the 170-acre enclave, with subsequent phases expected to command a premium over earlier launches.

"For a discerning buyer, and for the ultra-high-net-worth investor thinking in decades rather than quarters, entering at this stage of Billionaire's Block's evolution is a decision that combines lifestyle, legacy and long-term capital appreciation. This is the kind of prudent, patient wealth-building philosophy that billionaire investors around the world understand well; get in before the market fully recognises the scarcity value," said Robin Mangla, president, M3M India.

Second branded residence collaboration The latest development marks the second branded-residence collaboration between M3M and Jacob & Co. in India, following their earlier partnership in Noida. Residences in the Noida project have reportedly traded at premiums of ₹3–4 crore over their launch prices, the developer said.

The ownership proposition at Billionaire's Block will also extend beyond the physical residence through M3M Black Circle, the company's private, invitation-only platform for homeowners in its branded residential developments.

Also Read: Why Delhi-NCR’s rich are checking into 5-star branded residences

Recently unveiled in Paris in the presence of Jacob Arabo, founder of Jacob & Co., the platform offers homeowners access to founders and visionaries behind leading global luxury brands, exclusive privileges and curated lifestyle experiences, the company added.

Also Read: ₹2,100 crore in Jacob & Co-branded residences in Noida">M3M India to invest ₹2,100 crore in Jacob & Co-branded residences in Noida