Elan Group ties up with Marriott for branded residences in Gurugram, plans 1 and 2 BHK apartments
Gurugram real estate: The project will feature branded apartments, which Elan Group will develop and Marriott International will manage upon completion
Gurugram-based Elan Group has entered into a brand licensing and management agreement with Marriott International to develop branded residences under the 'Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy' brand at its ongoing mixed-use project, Elan Imperial, in Sector 82, Gurugram.
The proposed development will comprise an exclusive collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments available for private ownership. Elan Group will undertake the construction and development of the residences, while Marriott International will manage the project upon completion.
Sales and marketing of the apartments are expected to begin after the developer obtains the requisite registrations under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), the company said.
Project is a 9-acre mixed-use luxury development
Spread across approximately nine acres, Elan Imperial is an integrated mixed-use development with a built-up area of around 2.5 million sq ft. The project is envisioned as a luxury destination combining high-end retail, hospitality and lifestyle offerings.
“This collaboration with Marriott marks another defining chapter in ELAN Group’s journey and a significant milestone in our vision to redefine living in India. Introducing Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy reflects our commitment to creating future-ready, sustainable developments that seamlessly bring together world-class hospitality, exceptional living experiences and enduring value for generations to come,” said Ravish Kapoor, managing director, Elan Group.
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Kiran Andicot, senior vice-president, South Asia, Marriott International, said the agreement marked an important step in expanding the global presence of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, with its anticipated debut in India.
He added that the country offered significant growth opportunities, driven by evolving homeowner expectations and rising demand for hospitality-inspired residential services.
The agreement marks another milestone in Elan Group's association with Marriott International, following an earlier agreement for a JW Marriott hotel and JW Marriott residences in Sector 106, Gurugram, the company said.
The partnership reflects Elan Group's focus on developing differentiated real estate destinations through global hospitality brands and expanding its branded residential portfolio, it said.
Also Read: Whiteland Corporation partners with Marriott for 1700 Westin-branded residences in Gurugram
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More